The border crossing between Poland and Kaliningrad is closedImage: Michal Dyjuk/AP Photo/picture alliance
ConflictsPoland
Poland to build wall on border with Russia's Kaliningrad
25 minutes ago
Warsaw is working on "sealing" the border amid fears that Moscow is using it as a conduit for illegal migration. Poland recently completed a similar barrier along its border with Belarus after a standoff over migrants.
https://p.dw.com/p/4IwyM
Advertisement
Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said construction of a temporary barrier along the Polish-Russian border was due to begin on Wednesday.
Work on the barrier is due to be completed by the end of 2023.
Why is Poland building a fence along the Kaliningrad border?
With tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Polish authorities have suspected that Moscow plans to facilitate illegal border crossings by Asian and African migrants into the EU through Kaliningrad.
Blaszczak said he ordered the measure to strengthen Poland's security "by sealing this border" after a recent decision by Russia's aviation authority to launch flights from the Middle East and North Africa to Kaliningrad.
According to the Polish Border Guard, there were no illegal entries from Kaliningrad into Poland in October.
"The Polish-Russian border is stable and calm. There has been no illegal crossing of the border," Anna Michalska, a Border Guard spokesperson, said.
"We are not only there in times of peace. We are prepared for various crisis situations and after what happened on the Polish-Belarusian border we are even more prepared for everything, for all of the darkest scenarios," she added.
What happened on the Poland-Belarus border last year?