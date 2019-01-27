 Poland: Several missing after copper mine earthquake | News | DW | 29.01.2019

News

Poland: Several missing after copper mine earthquake

Polish mining operator KGHM says eight copper miners are missing after an earthquake hit one of its mines in the west of the country. The mine has been in operation since 1974.

A view of the shaft headframe of the Rudna copper mine in Polkowice, southwest Poland, 30 November 2016 (picture alliance/dpa/M. Kulczynski)

Eight people are missing after an earthquake struck a copper mine in western Poland, the mine's operator wrote on Twitter.

"At the moment, 8 miners are being sought after the shock in ZG Rudna," KGHM said. "The rescue operation is still in progress."

Seven employees were taken to hospital, the company said.

The quake occurred near the city of Polkowice at a depth of 770 meters (2,520 feet) shortly before 2 p.m. local time (1300 UTC).

The United States Geological Survey said it recorded a 4.1 magnitude earthquake in the vicinity.

Rudna, which began operations in 1974, is one of the largest copper mines in Europe. It extracts an average of 12 million tonnes of cooper ore a year.

A 4.4-magnitude quake in 2016 killed eight Rudna miners.

