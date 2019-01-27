Poland: Several missing after copper mine earthquake

Eight people are missing after an earthquake struck a copper mine in western Poland, the mine's operator wrote on Twitter.

"At the moment, 8 miners are being sought after the shock in ZG Rudna," KGHM said. "The rescue operation is still in progress."

Seven employees were taken to hospital, the company said.

The quake occurred near the city of Polkowice at a depth of 770 meters (2,520 feet) shortly before 2 p.m. local time (1300 UTC).

The United States Geological Survey said it recorded a 4.1 magnitude earthquake in the vicinity.

Rudna, which began operations in 1974, is one of the largest copper mines in Europe. It extracts an average of 12 million tonnes of cooper ore a year.

A 4.4-magnitude quake in 2016 killed eight Rudna miners.