Poland: Legionnaire's bacteria outbreak kills 19

September 2, 2023

An outbreak of Legionella bacteria has hit the southeastern Polish city of Rszeszow, which serves as a hub for aid to Ukraine. Authorities say that the number of infections is unprecedented in the region.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vsqy
Microscopic image of Legionella bacteria
Health officials in Rszeszow, Poland have risen the death toll from a Legionnaire's disease outbreak to 19Image: Francis Chandler/CDC/AP/picture allaince

An outbreak of Legionnaire's disease in southeastern Poland has killed 19 people, health officials said on Saturday.

The outbreak hit the city of Rzeszow and surrounding areas.

Rzeszow's health department said that all those who died also had other illnesses.

Around 160 people in the region have been infected with the bacterium that causes the disease, including 107 people in the city of Rzeszow.

Earlier this week, authorities said that the number of infections was unprecedented in the region.

Rzeszow lies some 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Poland's border with Ukraine and is a major transit hub for military aid for Kyiv.

Rszeszow, Poland
The city of Rzeszow lies in southeastern Poland, near the country's border with UkraineImage: Artur Widak/AA/picture alliance

What is Legionnaire's disease?

Legionnaire's disease is a lung infection caused by the Legionella bacterium, which can bring about flu-like symptoms and even severe pneumonia.

Legionella bacteria can infect humans through inhaled water spray, including from showers, humidifiers, air conditioners or taps. It does not spread through drinking water.

The disease is usually contracted in hotels, hospitals, and offices where the bacteria have got into the water supply.

The bacteria are common in water but are generally found in low concentrations. They find ideal growth conditions at temperatures between 25 and 45 degrees Celsius (between 77 and 113 degrees Fahrenheit).

Experts have said that the bacteria causing the disease could have spread in high temperatures during the recent heat wave.

People with diabetes or with heart and lung conditions are particularly vulnerable to the disease, as are smokers and older people.

Legionnaire's disease is fatal in about 5-10% of those infected. It is treated with antibiotics.

sdi/lo (dpa, AP)

