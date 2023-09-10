  1. Skip to content
Poland: How the PiS changed the town where 90% vote for them

Adrianna Borowicz
October 9, 2023

Almost 90% of votes cast in Godziszow, eastern Poland, in the last election went to the conservative Law and Justice, or PiS, party. With the election just days away, DW spoke to locals about the ruling party's two terms in power.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XHuQ


