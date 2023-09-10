Poland: How the PiS changed the town where 90% vote for them

PoliticsPolandPoland: How the PiS changed the town where 90% vote for themTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsPolandAdrianna Borowicz10/09/2023October 9, 2023Almost 90% of votes cast in Godziszow, eastern Poland, in the last election went to the conservative Law and Justice, or PiS, party. With the election just days away, DW spoke to locals about the ruling party's two terms in power.https://p.dw.com/p/4XHuQAdvertisement