Nature and EnvironmentSpain

Plastic pollution: Painstaking work to clear Spanish beaches

Ben Dorman
January 13, 2024

Authorities in Spain were slow to react when millions of tiny plastic pellets washed up on the country's northwest coast. They have now declared an emergency and volunteers are working hard to clear the beaches.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bDDS
