Plastic pollution: Painstaking work to clear Spanish beaches

Nature and EnvironmentSpainPlastic pollution: Painstaking work to clear Spanish beachesNature and EnvironmentSpainBen Dorman01/13/2024January 13, 2024Authorities in Spain were slow to react when millions of tiny plastic pellets washed up on the country's northwest coast. They have now declared an emergency and volunteers are working hard to clear the beaches.https://p.dw.com/p/4bDDS