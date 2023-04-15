Plane flies rebel prisoners from Saudi to Yemen

The exchange has raised hopes for ending the ongoing conflict in Yemen between Houthi rebels backed by Iran and a coalition led by Saudi Arabia, which has been going on for eight years.
Day 2 of prisoner swap
At least three buses took the prisoners to the airport in Abha on Saturday. It was the first of three flights planned for Saturday between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.
According to Majid Fadail, the spokesperson for the government delegation that negotiated the exchange, 16 Saudis and three Sudanese were scheduled to be moved from Sanaa to Riyadh on Saturday.
On Friday, 318 prisoners were transported on four flights between government-controlled Aden and the Houthi-held Sanaa, reuniting with their families ahead of next week's Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
Among those freed were Yemen's former defense minister and the brother of the ex-president.
"Today, we witness the release of the first of some 900 prisoners related to the Yemeni conflict," the ICRC said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia is seeking a permanent ceasefire that could ease its withdrawal from the conflict. The country led a coalition in neighboring Yemen in 2015 in support of then-President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, against the Houthis, who had seized the capital.
The war has left hundreds of thousands dead and has caused food insecurity and a lack of access to health care.