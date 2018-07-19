 Plane crashes in northern Mexico after takeoff, everyone survives | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 31.07.2018

Americas

Plane crashes in northern Mexico after takeoff, everyone survives

An aircraft with 101 passengers traveling from the city of Durango to Mexico City crashed just after takeoff. Despite massive damage, everyone survived the incident.

Burning airplane in Durango (picture-alliance/Xinhua)

An Aeromexico flight departing from the northern Mexican city of Durango crashed on Tuesday afternoon shortly after taking off. 

More than 80 passengers were injured, some seriously, but no deaths have been reported. Two people are in critical condition, including the plane's pilot.

The aircraft, made by Brazilian manufacturer Embraer, was identified as flight 2431 and was traveling from Durango to Mexico City, Aeromexico confirmed on Twitter. Mexico's Transportation Ministry said that 101 passengers and four crew members were on the plane at the time of the accident.

The governor of the state of Durango, Jose Aispuro, said on Twitter that he had deployed emergency and security personnel to the scene and in a later tweet, confirmed that everyone on board had survived the accident. 

Aispuro added that all aboard had been accounted for after the plane's burned fuselage was checked, once the fire was put out.

Bad weather at takeoff reported

Mexican broadcaster Milenio showed images of the scene of the crash, where the tail of the aircraft with the Aeromexico logo could be seen, with smoke and fire billowing from the fuselage.

Governor Aispuro told local media that the Mexico City bound plane was in the process of taking off, when a loud sound, "a bang", was heard and immediately the aircraft was on the ground.

"It was raining, there was a storm, I think they tried to halt the take-off but they did not manage to land on the tarmac. It fell where the tarmac ended and that is what caused the fire, as well as serious damage to the plane," Aispuro said to Mexican broadcaster Televisa.

Alejandro Cardoza, a spokesman for the state's civil protection agency, said on local television that many passengers "managed to walk out of the plane." 

Mexico's Transportation Ministry said that the plane "fell upon takeoff," but did not speculate on the possible cause of the accident

Although authorities and witnesses have differed on whether the plane either fell shortly after takeoff or ran off the runway without gaining altitude, there was agreement that there was a storm and possibly hail when the plane was departing.

jcg/aw (dpa, AP, Reuters)

