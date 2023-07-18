  1. Skip to content
Record-breaking heat threatens homeless in Phoenix, Arizona

Craig Crowther
20 hours ago

Phoenix, the capital of the US state of Arizona, has suffered a record 18 straight days with temperatures over 43 degrees Celsius. Heat-related hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise, and many of the victims are homeless.

