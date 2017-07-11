Philippines: Taal volcano erupts near Manila prompting evacuations

The Taal volcano south of Manila erupted in a "short-lived" burst Saturday morning, sending plumes of ash 1,500 meters (4,900 feet) into the air, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The small volcano sits in a scenic lake in Batangas province, and the institute warned people living nearby that more eruptions were possible potentially unleashing fast-moving volcanic flows of gas, ash and debris, as well as tsunami waves.

The initial eruption was followed by "nearly continuous phreatomagmatic activity," which describes a type of volcanic eruption when molten rock comes into contact with water.

The steam-driven blast set off smaller emissions and was accompanied by volcanic earthquakes, the institute said.

Authorities "strongly" recommended residents living in high-risk areas around the lake be evacuated, and raised the volcano alert level.

Around 1,200 people had been moved into emergency shelters by noon, according to Philippine disaster-response officials.

Authorities monitor further volcanic activity

The mayor of the lakeside village of Laurel told the Associated Press that the volcano has calmed down for the time being, but that up to 8,000 residents in high-risk villages in her town would need to be evacuated if the volcanic activist continues.

Renato Solidum of the government's volcanology institute told AP that the alert level would remain at a 3 out of 5 until it is determined that the volcano has stabilized.

Authorities have temporarily banned activities in the lake and warned communities of possible ashfalls. Aircraft have also been warned to steer clear of the area.

Taal is one of the Philippines' most active volcanoes and last erupted in July 2021. The last major eruption was in January 2020, which displaced more than 376,000 people.

