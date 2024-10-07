Philippines, S. Korea boost ties amid threats from neighbors

The presidents of South Korea and the Philippines have elevated their status to a 'strategic partnership.' The decision came after increasing security threats from China and North Korea.

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol was on a state visit to the Philippines on Monday, announcing alongside President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that their two countries were upgrading their ties.

The pair said the relationship was now a 'strategic partnership', a move that includes broader defense and security cooperation.

Marcos said in an opening statement that "as the geopolitical environment is only becoming more complex, we must work together to achieve prosperity for our peoples and to promote a rules-based order governed by international law."

South China Sea, North Korea loom large over talks

Both countries are facing increased aggression from neighbors. The Philippines is party to theconflict in the South China Sea amid a rise in tensions with Beijing, and Pyongyang has recently ramped up threats against Seoul.

For his part, Yoon stressed the need for peace in the key waterway, and "reaffirmed that the international community will never condone North Korea's nuclear programs and its reckless provocations, as well as its illegitimate military cooperation with Russia."

Last month, Marcos also established stronger defense ties with Vietnam in order to counter Chinese intimidation.

Yoon also pledged his country's aid in upgrading the Philippines' military. The visit to Manila was the first leg of a six-day tour that will also take him to Singapore and Laos, where he will attend the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN)summit.

es/ab (AP, Reuters)