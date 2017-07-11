Philippines: Duterte's daughter to run for vice president in 2022

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter will run for the vice presidency in next year's election, her spokesperson Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco said on Saturday.

Sara Duterte entered the vice presidential race by way of substitution after her political party's original candidate withdrew from the contest, Garcia-Frasco said in a statement.

Duterte-Carpio repeatedly maintained she was not interested in running for president, but had expressed willingness to forge an alliance with another presidential candidate, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the controversial son and namesake of the late dictator who was overthrown in 1986.

Marcos Jr, popularly known as Bongbong, announced he was running for the presidency earlier in October. Sara Duterte is his vice-presidential choice.

rm/fb (AFP, Reuters)