Philippines: Marcos heir says he will run for presidency

The son of the former dictator of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., 64, announced his bid Tuesday for the country's highest office in next year's election.

Popularly known as "Bongbong," the son who bears the same name as his father, said in a speech streamed on social media that he is throwing his hat in the ring to replace President Rodrigo Duterte, who is stepping down, in the 2022 elections.

"Join me in this noblest process and we will succeed," Marcos Jr. said.

The announcement comes as the Marcos family is seeking to revive its political fortunes.

The elder Marcos was overthrown in 1986 after more than two decades in power. His regime was characterized by brutality and kleptocracy.

