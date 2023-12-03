Philippines: Blast at Catholic Mass kills several

An explosion during a Catholic Mass in Marawi city killed three people and left nine injured. Authorities believe it could be the work of militants affiliated with the "Islamic State" group.

An explosion at a Catholic Mass in a university gymnasium in Marawi city in the Philippines killed three and injured nine people on Sunday.

The explosion occurred at Mindanao State University in the Lanao del Sur province in the southern part of the country, the regional police director, Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, told reporters. He added that investigations were still underway, and it was possible that the attack was planned by pro-Islamic State militants.

Classes were suspended and more forces were deployed across the university.

"I condemn the violent bombing incident that transpired this morning. Terroristic attacks on educational institutions must also be condemned because these are places that promote the culture of peace," Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong, Jr., said in a statement.

The Lanao del Sur provincial government's Facebook page showed Governor Mamintal Adiong visiting "wounded victims of the bombing" at a medical facility.

"We unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms this senseless and horrific act," Mindanao State University said in a statement on Facebook.

Marawi is the country's largest Muslim city and was besieged by Islamist militants in for five months in 2017.

The Philippine military said on Saturday they had killed 11 militants, including members of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Philippines, a pro-Islamic State group, in a military operation the day before in Maguindanao del Sur province.

