 Philippine youth losing faith in political system | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 21.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Philippine youth losing faith in political system

Philippine youth, who make up more than half of their country's population, are generally anti-establishment. Their failure to make an impact on the mid-term polls raises many questions about the future of the country.

Philippine elections 2013 (Reuters)

Bernise Tan, an 18-year-old college student, was casting her vote for the first time, and she wanted to make an informed opinion about all candidates. She researched about the backgrounds and manifestos of all candidates. She wanted to know whether the candidates supported issues that were important for her, such as LGBT rights and climate change.

But the results of the elections were disheartening for Tan. Candidates supported by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte won most of the seats in a key midterm senatorial election, according to unofficial results released on May 14. Duterte allies were on track to take nine of 12 open seats in the country's upper house.

None of the opposition candidates Tan had voted for managed to win a single senatorial seat. Instead, a former dictator's daughter, a former senator convicted in a corruption case and a police chief involved in President Duterte's brutal drug war were among the winning candidates.

"These are the people who will wield power. They're likely to protect the interests of the Duterte administration," Tan told DW.

The midterm election was billed as a referendum on Duterte's popularity. Analysts say that the victory of his allies will consolidate the firebrand president's grip on power and allow him to pass controversial laws through parliament.

Watch video 01:56

Election in Philippines seen as referendum on Duterte

Youth vote

According to the Southeast Asian country's election commission, Filipinos born after the 1980s make up over half of the more than 60 million registered voters. That is why some analysts had hoped that the youth vote could be decisive against Duterte in the midterm polls.

Vincent Cano feels disillusioned. "I think it doesn't matter who I vote for because candidates backed by the administration always win. The government won't do anything for me; I can only depend on myself," said the 20-year-old student.

Leloy Claudio, an associate professor at De La Salle University in Manila, told DW that the youth vote did not make an impact at the national level. The situation was somewhat different at the local level, as some candidates supported by powerful political clans were toppled by their younger counterparts. It is, however, unclear whether the youth vote was responsible for this change.

"Overall, the electorate voted overwhelmingly for pro-administration candidates," Claudio said. "Political 'brands,' or political dynasties, may not appeal to the youth, but they are still powerful in the country," he added.

Read more: Rappler CEO Maria Ressa says arrests intended to shut up news site

Accusations of rigging

But some political observers say that the election was rigged in the administration's favor. Last Friday, thousands of protestors rallied in the capital Manila to protest the May 13 vote. They accused the Duterte administration of election fraud.

Vic Crisostomo, a representative of the Kabataan (Youth) Partylist, told DW that they have received numerous reports of fraud, intimidation and harassment during the election.

"The rigging is obvious," Crisostomo said.

Joshua, a Manila resident, told DW that days before the election, people were invited to a pro-administration meeting and were "encouraged" to vote for certain candidates in exchange for money.

"To be honest, I don't even remember who I voted for. It was like taking an exam unprepared. But my vote would not have made any difference. All these politicians are the same," said the 21-year-old citizen.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Daunting challenge

    Mimi Garcia holds the pictures of her son Richard and daughter-in-law Robilyn who were killed by masked vigilantes on motorbikes at their shanty home in Camarin, Caloocan city, on October 7, 2016. She faces the daunting responsibility of taking care of her two grandchildren while being jobless at the same time.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Brutal incidents

    Andres Fernandez and his son Wesley rest at an altar inside the family home in Bagong Silang, Caloocan. On October 4, 2016, two armed men in masks went inside the Fernandez home and pointed a gun at Wesley. They made him kneel as Andres tried to help. They responded by shooting at Andres first before killing Wesley.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Suspicious killings

    One of the children of alleged pusher Kenneth Trasmano lights a candle during the wake of his father in Manila. Kenneth was killed in a police undercover operation after allegedly fighting back on February 2, 2018. His family and neighbors claim the police forced them to leave their homes and get out of sight, and thereafter heard the gunshots.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Left alone

    A child holds the pictures of her deceased father Joseph and grandfather Marcelo. Marcelo was killed in a police operation inside their home on July 22, 2016. Her father was rounded up and taken by the police. His lifeless body was later found "salvaged" along a roadside.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Last message

    The picture shows letters written by children who have lost either one of their parents in the drug war, as part of their counselling session at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Camarin, Caloocan city.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Funeral march

    Family and friends walk the funeral procession of Rogelio Gilbuena and his common law wife Jenny Royo, who were both found dead (several hours apart) in different locations in Navotas city, Manila. Prior to their death, the couple were taken from their house in Navotas by 10 men who introduced themselves as police.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Remembering the dead

    Families of victims of drug-related extrajudicial killings offer flowers to their departed loved ones during the Holy Eucharistic Mass Action in Bagong Silang, Caloocan.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Calling for justice

    Her husband Luis and her son, Gabriel, were killed in September 2016. During their burial, she was stoic. The days after she had laid them to rest were different. "I began looking for them and could not stop crying." MA nowadays attends protest rallies calling for a stop to drug-related killings and justice for those who have died. She hides her face as she doesn't want to be identified.

    Author: Raffy Lerma (Manila), Ana P. Santos (Manila), Rodion Ebbighausen


DW recommends

Philippines midterm elections boost Rodrigo Duterte's power

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's allies appear to have scored sweeping victories in the country's midterm elections. The results signal broad public backing for the leader's authoritarian style, say experts. (14.05.2019)  

Philippines releases documents detailing drug war tactics

The Supreme Court has ordered the release of thousands of police documents related to President Duterte's war on drugs. Lawyers and activists dubbed it an important but partial victory. Ana P. Santos reports from Manila. (05.04.2019)  

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa says arrests intended to shut up news site

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa's latest arrest has taken the situation "from the ridiculous to the absurd," she told DW. The former-CNN correspondent has reported critically on the Philippine government's drug war. (02.04.2019)  

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

After he came to power, President Duterte unleashed a bloody campaign to fulfil his pledge of wiping out the drug trade in the country. DW spoke to some families who lost their loved ones in this controversial drug war. (09.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Election in Philippines seen as referendum on Duterte  

Lawsuit against Duterte's drug war  

Related content

Philippinen, Manila: Präsident Rodrigo Duterte hält eine Ansprache

Philippines midterm elections boost Rodrigo Duterte's power 14.05.2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's allies appear to have scored sweeping victories in the country's midterm elections. The results signal broad public backing for the leader's authoritarian style, say experts.

Election in Philippines seen as referendum on Duterte 13.05.2019

In Philippine elections, one crucial race is for half the senate seats, which the already controversial President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to fill with allies. With a majority, he could restore capital punishment and change the constitution.

Philippines election results anxiously awaited 13.05.2019

Allies of Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte are expected to do well in Monday’s midterm elections. Half the seats in the senate were up for grabs. A good for Duterte could help him exert more power. One of his aims: the death penalty for drugs.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  