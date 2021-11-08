Visit the new DW website

Petro Poroshenko

Petro Poroshenko is the current Ukrainian President.

The fifth President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, took Office in 2014. He served as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2009 to 2010, and as the Minister of Trade and Economic Development in 2012. From 2007 until 2012, Poroshenko was also head of the Council of Ukraine's National Bank.

Georgian opposition supporters of former president Mikheil Saakashvili hold national and American flags and posters with his portraits during a rally in front of the prison where the former president is being held, in Rustavi, about 20 km from the capital Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Saakashvili was detained in Tbilisi on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2021. Doctors say former President Mikheil Saakashvili is very weak as he nears 40 days on hunger strike. He started the hunger strike after being arrested at the beginning of October when he returned to Georgia. Saakashvili, who left Georgia in 2014 and became a Ukrainian citizen, faces several charges in Georgia and earlier was sentenced in absentia to up to six years in prison. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

Georgia: Jailed ex-President Saakashvili moved to hospital 08.11.2021

Mikheil Saakashvili's partner said he has been transferred to "the most dangerous place for his life." He has been on hunger strike since his arrest upon returning from exile on October 1.
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, left, talks with Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan.17, 2020. Honcharuk earlier submitted his resignation to parliament following a leaked audio recording which suggested he had criticised the president. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) |

Ukraine rocked by leaked audio scandal 17.01.2020

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has rejected the resignation of his prime minister, who was under pressure after leaked audio seemed to show him criticize the president for his lack of knowledge. Is the premier the victim of a plot?
Ukrainian politicans Vitaly Klitschko (R) and Petro Poroshenko shake hands during an UDAR (Punch) party meeting in Kiev March 29, 2014. Ukraine's presidential election effectively became a two-horse race on Saturday after boxer-turned-politician Klitschko pulled out and threw his weight behind confectionary oligarch Poroshenko. REUTERS/Andriy Skakodub/Pool (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

Ukraine's anti-corruption campaign targets Klitschko and Poroshenko 30.07.2019

Ukraine's new president swept to power by vowing to fight corruption. On the heels of Volodymyr Zelenskiy's election success, his predecessor and the high-profile mayor of Kyiv are now in the anti-graft crosshairs.
Women walk out of voting booths at a polling station during Ukraine's parliamentary election in Kiev on July 21, 2019. (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukraine parliamentary vote: Fresh start or a U-turn? 21.07.2019

Sunday's parliamentary vote in Ukraine will mark a turning point for the country. The legislature may gain many new young faces — or see pro-Russia elements receive a boost in support.
20.05.2019 +++ Ukrainian president-elect Volodymyr Zelensky takes selfie pictures with supporters prior to his inauguration ceremony at the parliament in Kiev on May 20, 2019. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

Is Ukraine headed for a snap parliamentary election? 20.05.2019

Freshly sworn-in President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seeking to capitalize on his popularity and cement his grip on power. But will his call for snap elections get him the support he needs in parliament?
20.05.2019 +++ Ukraine's President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy takes the oath of office during his inauguration ceremony in the parliament hall in Kiev, Ukraine May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine: President Zelenskiy disbands parliament on inauguration day 20.05.2019

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has moved to disband parliament after being sworn in as the new president of Ukraine. The political novice is under pressure to deliver much-needed reforms after unseating incumbent Petro Poroshenko.
Lawmakers wait for a parliament session to review a proposal by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to introduce martial law for 60 days after Russia seized Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea, in Kiev, Ukraine November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine's ruling coalition breaks up ahead of Zelenskiy inauguration 17.05.2019

A group of lawmakers has quit Ukraine's ruling coalition allied with outgoing President Petro Poroshenko. This could pose an obstacle to incoming leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his efforts to call for new elections.
ARCHIV 2014 *** epa04217987 People pass under a Russian flag in front of the occupied administration building in Donetsk, Ukraine, 21 May 2014. The previous day, NATO said that it saw no evidence of Russian troops pulling back from the border with Ukraine, despite such an order by Russian President Vladimir Putin. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Ukraine furious after Russia speeds up passport process in eastern Ukraine 24.04.2019

The new decree makes it easier for people living in separatist-controlled parts of eastern Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship. Ukraine's president-elect has called for more international sanctions over the move.
22.04.2019, Kiev, Ukraine DW Nemtsova - Interview mit Wladimir und Vitali Klitschko

Klitschko brothers: Ukrainians want results from Zelenskiy 24.04.2019

Former boxing champions Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko believe Ukraine's new president must lay out his vision for the country. They told DW that Volodymyr Zelenskiy must not forget the ideals of the Maidan revolution.
Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacts following the announcement of the first exit poll in a presidential election at his campaign headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

How Volodymyr Zelenskiy beat Petro Poroshenko in Ukraine 22.04.2019

Volodymyr Zeleniskiy gave incumbent Petro Poroshenko a record smackdown in Ukraine's presidential election. How did a 41-year-old comedian with no clear manifesto win the trust of voters — almost without campaigning?
Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacts following the announcement of the first exit poll in a presidential election at his campaign headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Opinion: Ukraine votes for fresh start with comedian 22.04.2019

Volodymyr Zelenskiy made light work of incumbent Petro Poroshenko in the presidential polls. Ukrainians have voted for a fresh start, but that also comes with the risk of failure and disappointment, writes Bernd Johann.
Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a policy debate with his rival, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, at the National Sports Complex Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine April 19, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine: Zelenskiy outshined Poroshenko on way to victory 21.04.2019

Television actor and satirist Volodymyr Zelenskiy will be the next president of Ukraine. His election campaign lacked substance — but was both aggressive and successful. So what are his plans for the country?
21.04.2019, Ukraine, Kiew: 5856000 21.04.2019 Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky reacts following the announcement of the first exit poll in a presidential election at his campaign headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine. Stringer / Sputnik Foto: Stringer/Sputnik/dpa |

Ukraine election: Volodymyr Zelenskiy wins landslide victory 21.04.2019

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has won a major victory over incumbent Petro Poroshenko. The comedian plays the role of president in a fictional television sitcom.
Fotos von Präsident Wahl in der Ukraine. Autor - DW Korrespondent Mykola Berdnyk.

Ukrainians vote in presidential runoff 21.04.2019

Ukrainians are voting in a runoff election pitting incumbent President Poroshenko against comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Zelenskiy has been leading in opinion polls.
Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a policy debate with his rival, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, at the National Sports Complex Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine April 19, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine election: Can a comedian unite a divided country? 20.04.2019

Many Ukrainians are tired of corruption and yearning for a fresh face. That's why they're pinning their hopes on comedian and political neophyte Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Incumbent Petro Poroshenko looks unlikely to win.
Ukraine's President and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko attends a policy debate with his rival, comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy, at the National Sports Complex Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine April 19, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Ukraine's presidential candidates debate ahead of elections 19.04.2019

Ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff election President Petro Poroshenko and comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy held their only debate at a football stadium. Polls show Poroshenko losing to Zelenskiy.
