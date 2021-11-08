Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The fifth President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, took Office in 2014. He served as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2009 to 2010, and as the Minister of Trade and Economic Development in 2012. From 2007 until 2012, Poroshenko was also head of the Council of Ukraine's National Bank.
The new decree makes it easier for people living in separatist-controlled parts of eastern Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship. Ukraine's president-elect has called for more international sanctions over the move.