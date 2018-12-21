 Petrified horse remains found near Pompeii | News | DW | 23.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Petrified horse remains found near Pompeii

Archaeologists hope to allow public access to the villa and petrified horses to the public. Buried in volcanic ash in 79 AD, the remains at Pompeii capture the last moments of life in the Roman city.

An archaeologist inspects the remains of a horse skeleton in the Pompeii archaeological site

Italian archaeologists have unearthed the petrified remains of a harnessed and saddled horse in a stable tied to an ancient villa outside Pompeii.

Lead archaeologist Massimo Osanna told Italian news agency ANSA that the horse likely belonged to a general or a high ranking military officer.

Read more: Mythical sex scene fresco discovered in Pompeii 

Osanna said that the remains of two or three other horses were also found.

An archaeologist inspects the remains of a horse skeleton in the Pompeii archaeological site,

The horse was found with decorated bronze ornaments

The news agency speculated that the horse may have been prepared to allow the military officer to escape or run to the rescue of citizens when the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius destroyed Pompeii, near present-day Naples, in 79 A.D.

Read more: Street of balconies discovered in Italy's Pompeii

The eruption buried the once prosperous city in ash and rock, preserving buildings and even the petrified bodies of people in their final moments.

Cast of a victim of the eruption of Vesuvius in Pompeii,

A cast of a victim from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in Pompeii

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Ancient Egypt holds priceless treasures yet to be discovered

In recent months, archaeologists in Egypt have made spectacular discoveries. And there is much more yet to unearth, but urban sprawl and construction threaten cultural heritage, says German Egyptologist Dietrich Raue. (23.12.2018)  

Greek archaeologists locate lost ancient city of Tenea

A city thought to be founded by survivors of the Trojan War has been located in Greece. After years of excavations, archaeologists have collected tangible evidence of a city that previously only existed in ancient texts. (14.11.2018)  

Street of balconies discovered in Italy's Pompeii

The archaeological dig site's director hailed the "rarity" as a glimpse into middle-class Roman life. The discovery also included frescoes, wine and a partially preserved garden. (18.05.2018)  

Mythical sex scene fresco discovered in Pompeii

A fresco showing an erotic scene between the god Zeus disguised as a swan and a legendary queen from Greek mythology has been found through new excavations at the ancient Roman city of Pompeii. (20.11.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Italien Fresko in Pompeji entdeckt

Mythical sex scene fresco discovered in Pompeii 20.11.2018

A fresco showing an erotic scene between the god Zeus disguised as a swan and a legendary queen from Greek mythology has been found through new excavations at the ancient Roman city of Pompeii.

Dr. Hannibal Lecter

Calorie counter: Cannibalism is just not worth the effort 20.09.2018

It's scientific fact: You are better off eating a bison or a horse than a human — nutritionally speaking. The strange yet interesting findings were recognized by this year's Ig Nobel Prize for nutrition.

Italien, römische Fresken in der Villa der Mysterien, Pompeji die antike römische Stadt in der Nähe von Neapel, Kampanien

Inside Europe: Pompeii yields more secrets 22.06.2018

The ancient Italian city of Pompeii was covered in volcanic ash during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Pompeii continues to yield its secrets and in recent weeks there have been some exciting new discoveries, as DW’s Natalie Carney has been finding out.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 