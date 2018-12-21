Petrified horse remains found near Pompeii

Archaeologists hope to allow public access to the villa and petrified horses to the public. Buried in volcanic ash in 79 AD, the remains at Pompeii capture the last moments of life in the Roman city.
Italian archaeologists have unearthed the petrified remains of a harnessed and saddled horse in a stable tied to an ancient villa outside Pompeii.
Lead archaeologist Massimo Osanna told Italian news agency ANSA that the horse likely belonged to a general or a high ranking military officer.
Osanna said that the remains of two or three other horses were also found.
The news agency speculated that the horse may have been prepared to allow the military officer to escape or run to the rescue of citizens when the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius destroyed Pompeii, near present-day Naples, in 79 A.D.
The eruption buried the once prosperous city in ash and rock, preserving buildings and even the petrified bodies of people in their final moments.
