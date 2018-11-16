 Mythical sex scene fresco discovered in Pompeii | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 20.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

Mythical sex scene fresco discovered in Pompeii

A fresco showing an erotic scene between the god Zeus disguised as a swan and a legendary queen from Greek mythology has been found through new excavations at the ancient Roman city of Pompeii.

Italien Fresko in Pompeji entdeckt (picture-alliance/dpa/Cortesía/Notimex)

Archaeologists have discovered a fresco in an ancient Pompeii bedroom that depicts a sensual scene between the Greek god Zeus — or his Roman equivalent, Jupiter — disguised as a swan, and Leda, a legendary Spartan queen from Greek mythology, the Pompeii administration said Monday.

A 'sensual' look

Such iconography showing the mythological figure of Leda being impregnated by the god in swan form was a fairly common decoration in homes in Pompeii and Herculaneum, two towns near present-day Naples that were destroyed in A.D. 79 by the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

Still the fresco remains an exceptional find, according to Pompeii archaeological park director Massimo Osanna, who pointed out that Leda was painted in an unusual way, making her look directly at anyone who saw the fresco upon entering the bedroom. "Leda watches the spectator with a sensuality that's absolutely pronounced," Osanna told Italian news agency ANSA.

In the scene, Leda protects the swan with her cloak as the bird sits on her lap. Osanna noted that the fresco celebrates the Greek "myth of love, with an explicit sensuality in a bedroom where, obviously beside sleep, there could be other activities."

Leda is an important figure in Greek mythology. According to myth, the children she had with the god Zeus and a mortal king of Sparta included the beautiful Helen of Troy and the twins Castor and Pollux.

Read more: Street of balconies discovered in Italy's Pompeii

Roman frescoes at Villa of the Mysteries, Pompeii (picture-alliance)

Frescoes were popular in Pompeii homes: Shown here is the Villa of the Mysteries

A rich merchant's home?

The bedroom was located near a corridor by the entrance of an upscale domus, or home, where another splendid fresco was discovered earlier this year, said the archaeological park authorities.

The newly-discovered fresco's colors are still remarkably vivid. It emerged Friday through works to consolidate the ancient city's structures after they deteriorated over time, causing some ruins to collapse, the tourist site's officials said.

Pompeii Director Massimo Osanna said one hypothesis is that the home's owner was a rich merchant who wanted to give the impression he was culturally advanced by decorating his house with myth-inspired frescoes.

"The amazing discoveries continue," Osanna posted on Instagram along with a picture of the find.

eg/ss (AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Pompeii unveils Roman kiss

The lava may have cooled 2,000 years ago but Pompeii is a hot destination this Valentine's day with a special opening of the exceptionally preserved House of the Chaste Lovers. (10.02.2017)  

Street of balconies discovered in Italy's Pompeii

The archaeological dig site's director hailed the "rarity" as a glimpse into middle-class Roman life. The discovery also included frescoes, wine and a partially preserved garden. (18.05.2018)  

Italy surveys cultural damage after earthquake

Michelangelo's David does not have an earthquake-proof pedestal. While he's still standing, numerous historical treasures in central Italy have been damaged or destroyed by the recent quake. (01.09.2016)  

'Little Pompeii' discovered in southern France

Archaeologists have unearthed an entire ancient Roman neighborhood near the French city of Lyon. The 7,000 square meter (75,000 square feet) site is fast becoming known as "Little Pompeii." (02.08.2017)  

Related content

Pressebilder Ausstellung Gropius Bau | Bewegte Zeiten. Archäologie in Deutschland | Goldschmuck aus dem Grab der Keltenfürstin

German archeological treasures from tomb of Celtic princess on show 18.09.2018

The princess' jewelry had been hidden for thousands of years, but now they're highlights of an ambitious exhibition in Berlin's Gropius Bau museum. Here's a look back at the milestone discovery from 2010.

Unesco-Weltkulturerbe: Archäologischen Stätten von Pompeji

Street of balconies discovered in Italy's Pompeii 18.05.2018

The archaeological dig site's director hailed the "rarity" as a glimpse into middle-class Roman life. The discovery also included frescoes, wine and a partially preserved garden.

Italien, römische Fresken in der Villa der Mysterien, Pompeji die antike römische Stadt in der Nähe von Neapel, Kampanien

Inside Europe: Pompeii yields more secrets 22.06.2018

The ancient Italian city of Pompeii was covered in volcanic ash during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Pompeii continues to yield its secrets and in recent weeks there have been some exciting new discoveries, as DW’s Natalie Carney has been finding out.

Advertisement

Kino

HBO-Serie Big Little Lies (HBO)

Window on the World - International Series

International streaming platforms compete for the biggest stars and most exciting series. KINO looks at series trends from Eastern Europe and Scandinavia to Los Angeles: What's hot in the global TV village. 

Books

Man with his hands bound in foreground with a placard in the back reading free journalists (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Langsdon)

Punishing free speech with prison and persecution

Beaten, locked up, murdered: These five writers have paid a high price for expressing themselves freely. On the Day of the Imprisoned Writer, we take a look at their stories. 

Popxport

Pressefotos Popstar Namika 2018 (Sony Music)

Respect! - Women in Pop: Namika

#MeToo came to Germany one year ago, women’s suffrage 100 years ago. We ask how feminine the German pop music is and why the share of women in the charts is falling. PopXport features strong musicians. This time: Namika. 

Arts

hand holding cellphone that reads #metooo (picture alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

#MeToo included in Power 100 ranking of influential figures in the arts

Who tops British magazine ArtReview's annual ranking of the most influential players in the art world? This year, it's an art dealer, followed by a painter and, for the first time, a movement.  

Digital Culture

Band BTS Bangtan Boys (Getty Images/K. Winter)

Bangtan Boys: the K-Pop group more tweet-worthy than Donald Trump

Now performing in Berlin, the South Korean Bangtan Boys, or BTS, with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, not only top worldwide album charts, but also social media trends. What's behind the K-Pop craze? 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  