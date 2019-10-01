 Peru: Opposition leader Keiko Fujimori released from prison | News | DW | 30.11.2019

News

Peru: Opposition leader Keiko Fujimori released from prison

The leader of the opposition in Peru has been released from jail after spending more than a year there pending trial. She was accused of receiving illegal campaign contributions from a Brazilian construction firm.

Keiko Fujimori (REUTERS)

Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori was released from prison on Friday night after spending more than a year in jail.

The conservative politician had been implicated in the Odebrecht scandal. She was accused of receiving illegal campaign contributions from the Brazilian construction firm of that name.

Fujimori was handed an 18-month pre-trial sentence in 2018 pending trial.  

Read more: Papa's daughter wants to run Peru

Speaking outside the prison on Friday, Fujimori said the prison stay had been "the most painful time of my life, so the first thing I want to do now is thank God for giving me the strength to resist."

Fujimori greeted her husband outside the prison. He had been on a hunger strike demanding her release.

Keiko Fujimori released from prison (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Mejia)

Keiko Fujimori released from prison

Who is Keiko Fujimori?

Fujimori twice ran for president but faced fierce opposition and accusations of corruption. She is still facing trial in the future. Prosecutors allege she led a criminal organization and received millions of dollars from Odebrecht.

Fujimori is the leader of the powerful right-wing Popular Force party, and the daughter of Peru's ex-President Alberto Fujimori, who is serving a 25-year sentence for human rights crimes. Keiko Fujimori previously served as the country's First Lady while her father was in power.

Peru is preparing for legislative elections in January after President Martin Vizcarra dissolved Congress after facing a battle with opposition lawmakers. Fujimori's party held a majority in parliament before it was dissolved.

  • Protesters holds up fake money during an anti-corruption march in Lima, Peru

    How Peru's political crisis unfolded

    A political crisis unfolds

    Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has survived the beginnings of an impeachment process, significant allegations of corruption and the backlash of pardoning a jailed dictator. But with protests growing against his government, can former investment banker fulfill his presidential mandate? DW examines the situation.

  • A sign in front of the Odebrecht building in Brazil

    How Peru's political crisis unfolded

    Corrupt beginnings

    In December, Odebrecht told Peru's parliament that it made payments amounting to $4.8 million (€4.07 million) to a company controlled by Kuczynski while he was a minister in a previous government. Despite first denying any ties with the Brazilian construction company, he later admitted that he worked on an advisory basis for the firm, a move that did not sit well with many Peruvians.

  • Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski

    How Peru's political crisis unfolded

    Struggle for survival

    After the revelations emerged, parliament took little time to debate whether to impeach him. Days after Odebrecht's testimony, the legislature initiated a debate on impeachment with enough support to push formal proceedings through a vote. However, when lawmakers finally voted on whether to move forward, they failed to garner enough votes for impeachment, with some saying a deal had been made.

  • Former President Alberto Fujimoro shakes hands with one of the leaders of Shining Path

    How Peru's political crisis unfolded

    Fujimori's ghost

    On Christmas Eve, Kuczynski pardoned former President Alberto Fujimori who was serving a 25-year jail sentence for atrocities committed during his tenure. Kuczynski cited Fujimori's waning health, but others said it may have part of a deal to survive impeachment. Civil conflict between 1980 and 2000 involving leftist militants killed an estimated 70,000 people in the Andean country.

  • Protesters rally against the president's decision to pardon ex-President Alberto Fujimori

    How Peru's political crisis unfolded

    'No to pardon'

    The pardon infuriated thousands of Peruvians, prompting protests on Christmas Day and the day after. Protesters held placards lamenting Fujimori's presidency while others displayed photographs of Peruvians disappeared during his tenure from 1990 to 2000. Rights groups said a request had been made to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights to examine a challenge to the legality of the pardon.

  • A supporter of President Alberto Fujimori holds a picture of him

    How Peru's political crisis unfolded

    Supporters gather

    Fujimori's supporters also rallied for his pardon. Despite having served time in prison, Fujimori continues to maintain a level of popularity in Peru for defeating the Maoist insurgent group Shining Path and stabilizing the economy. His supporters have gathered outside his hospital in Lima, where doctors described his health as "delicate," saying he's unlikely to leave intensive care soon.

  • Peru's former Culture Minister Salvador Del Solar

    How Peru's political crisis unfolded

    Jumping ship

    While protests have dented Kuczynski's presidency, the resignations of senior officials has made things worse. Culture Minister Salvador Der Solar, a former filmmaker, stepped down within days of the protests. Others to jump ship included former Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio, a presidential advisor and the head of the Justice Ministry's office of human rights.

  • A woman walks by graffiti that says: Fujimori never

    How Peru's political crisis unfolded

    Uncertain future

    While Kuczynski managed to narrowly survive an impeachment process in what observers have speculated was part of a deal to pardon Fujimori, it is unclear whether he'll be able to do so in the future. However, what is certain is that he faces an uphill battle with growing anger on the streets of Peru that threatens to topple his government.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV (with Reuters, dpa)


ed/sms (Reuters, AFP)

