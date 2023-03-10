  1. Skip to content
Pedro Castillo in Lima, Peru
The ruling against Pedro Castillo is based on allegations of his involvement in organized crime, collusion, and influence peddling during his term as presidentImage: El Comercio/GDA/ZUMA/picture alliance
PoliticsPeru

Peru: Former president's pre-trial detention extended

1 hour ago

Pedro Castillo's ouster has led to violent anti-government demonstrations across Peru. The ruling could inflame protests, with Castillo's supporters urging his release and the resignation of his successor, Dina Boluarte.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OTuP

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo's pre-trial detention was extended from 18 months to 36 months on Thursday, according to the Supreme Court.

The decision comes amid ongoing anti-government protests following Castillo's arrest.

What charges does Castillo face?

The ruling that extends his detention to three years is based on allegations of his involvement in organized crime, collusion, and influence peddling during his tumultuous 17-month term as president.

During a virtual hearing, Castillo denied the additional charges.

"I categorically deny that I'm part of a criminal network," he said. "The only crime I've committed is to serve my country as President of the Republic."

However, the judge ruled in favor of a motion from the prosecution to double the time the former president could be held in custody.

Demonstrators clash with riot police in Arequipa, Peru
Protestors are calling for Castillo's release, the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, and immediate electionsImage: DIEGO RAMOS/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking afterwards, Castillo's lawyer Eduardo Pachas said the decision would be appealed, adding that his client was a "political prisoner."

The former rural school teacher and union leader is also been investigated for charges of rebellion and conspiracy.

The 53-year-old has been held behind bars since December 7, which triggered widespread protests resulting in dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries.

Ousted after string of setbacks

Castillo faced opposition from multiple fronts since coming to power in July 2021, with investigations launched almost immediately into corruption allegations

He had attempted to dissolve parliament and rule by decree, in an effort to prevent a third vote in Congress to impeach him for alleged corruption.

Castillo's ouster has led to violent anti-government demonstrations across Peru. Protesters are demanding that he be released, that this successor, Dina Boluarte, resign, and that immediate elections be held. They are also calling for a new constitution and the dissolution of parliament.

Boluarte is Peru's first female president and the sixth person to hold the presidential office since March 2018.

Demonstrations against her rule have been fiercest in poor rural regions with large Indigenous populations who consider Castillo to be one of their own.
The government is facing increasing pressure to address the concerns of protesters.

Peru's Congress fail to agree on snap vote

ss/rc (Reuters, AFP)

 

A street scene in which police in riot gear (seen from behind) face an angry, flag-waving mob of Peruvian protesters

Chaos, violence and death: Peru's perilous state

Chaos, violence and death: Peru's perilous state

Protests in the South American country against President Boluarte are growing. The conflict threatens to drag Peru back into poverty, with tourism among the sectors that have been hardest hit.
ConflictsJanuary 27, 2023
Heavily armed police inspect the area near a Jehovah's Witness church

Several people reported dead in Hamburg shooting

Crime7 hours ago
