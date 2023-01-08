Peru: Dozens injured in protests near airport

There have been clashes between police and demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte since Wednesday. Police say three police officers were injured in the violence.

The amount of those injured in violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces in southern Peru rose to 36 on Saturday, according to the country's health ministry.

What else do we know about the clashes?

Three police officers were injured in violent confrontations on Friday and flown to Peruvian capital Lima for treatment, police said on Saturday.

Police dispersed demonstrators using tear gas, Peru's RPP radio station reported.

According to RPP, protesters hurled stones at officers and tried to storm the Juliaca airport in Peru's southeastern Puno region.

The airport said it suspended operations in the face of "acts of violence" and a "lack of security" that puts staff and passengers at risk.

Peru's health ministry condemned an attack on an ambulance at the Saude Melgar center in Puno. It said that the vehicle, which was carrying three injured people, was left out of order after it was set upon by protesters.

Meanwhile, Peru's National Journalists' Association (ANP) condemned an attack on a photographer from the EFE news agency, who was covering protests near the airport. The ANP tweeted that she was "attacked by police at the Juliaca airport."

Protesters are demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the release of impeached former President Pedro Castillo Image: Claudia Morales/REUTERS

What are the protests about?

Protesters are demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, who came to power after former President Pedro Castillo was impeached. The former president is currently in pre-trial detention.

Demonstrators are also demanding Castillo's release. Castillo had attempted to pre-empt a vote of no confidence in December by dissolving Congress, after which the legislative body removed him from office. He was arrested on charges of orchestrating an attempted coup.

In December, several airports in Peru were forced to suspend operations following protests.

