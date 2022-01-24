 Peru demands compensation for oil-affected businesses | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 26.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Peru demands compensation for oil-affected businesses

An oil spill off the coast of Peru is affecting livelihoods from fishing to tourism. Now the government is demanding compensation.

Watch video 02:37

More in the Media Center

Peru faces environmental emergency after devastating oil spill

Peru faces environmental emergency after devastating oil spill 24.01.2022

Peru grapples with disastrous oil spill after Tonga eruption

Peru grapples with disastrous oil spill after Tonga eruption 23.01.2022

DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 16.09.2021

Das Logo von Royal Dutch Shell - die Kammmuschel - aufgenommen an einer Shell-Tankstelle am 11.10.2015 in Berlin. Royal Dutch Shell ist eines der größten Öl- und Erdgasunternehmen der Welt. Foto: Wolfram Steinberg/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Shell ordered to pay for Niger Delta oil spills 29.01.2021

More from Business

A Plane Belonging to the Hong Kong based airline Cathay Pacific landing in Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong on August 13, 2019. (Photo by Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto)

Airlines wary of Cathay Pacific's Hong Kong COVID woes 26.01.2022

March 16, 2021, Aspen, Colorado, USA: MARCUS KLEVELAND Snowboard Big Air Finals 2021 Aspen FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships. (Credit Image: © USA Snowboard Team/ZUMA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com

Climate change threatens Colorado's famous winter sports destinations 26.01.2022

DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 24.01.2022

A environmental demonstrator holds a banner reading: No Pasaran as a highway is blocked, during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Hundreds of environmental protesters demanding cancelation of any plans for lithium mining in Serbia took to the streets again, blocking roads and, for the first time, a border crossing. Traffic on the main highway north-south highway was halted on Saturday for more than one hour, along with several other roads throughout the country, including one on the border with Bosnia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Serbia scraps plan for lithium mine after environmental protests 24.01.2022

Read also

LIMA, PERU - JANUARY 20: Cleaning teams work to remove oil at the shores after an oil spill in the Ventanilla Sea in the province of Callao has stained the beaches of the district area in Lima, Peru on January 20, 2022. The spill was recorded on Saturday, January 15, during the unloading of crude oil from a ship at the La Pampilla Refinery, after strong waves reached the Peruvian coast as a result of the underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga. On January 20, the district of Ventanilla asks the government to declare an environmental emergency after the oil spill, in addition to groups of people and animalists who came to the rescue of various types of birds. Klebher Vasquez / Anadolu Agency

Peru blames Repsol for oil spill disaster 25.01.2022

A tanker off the coast of Peru was hit by waves linked to Tonga's volcanic eruption and spilled 6,000 barrels of oil, contaminating vast swathes of sea and beaches. Fingers are being pointed at the oil company Repsol.

Peru declares 'environmental emergency' after oil spill

Peru declares 'environmental emergency' after oil spill 23.01.2022

Dead seals, fish and birds have washed up on Peru's shore covered in oil after the spill. A refinery blamed waves caused by the eruption of a volcano in Tonga.

An order signboard by Hydrocarbon Pollution Restoration Project (HYPREP) is seen with the message can read Polluted water - Do not drink, or swim here at the River Bodo, which was damaged by the devastating oil spills from the pipeline about 10 years ago in Bodo village of Ogoniland, which is part of the Niger Delta region, Nigeria, on Feburuary 19, 2019. - Two oil spills caused by corroded pipelines of Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell between 2008 and 2009 destroyed the ecosystem of the creeks in the Niger Delta. Shell has paid compensation to the communities and promised clean-up operation but oil remains along the river bank. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

Shell to pay $111 million for 1970 Niger Delta oil spills 12.08.2021

The energy giant has agreed to compensate communities in the oil-producing Ogoniland part of Nigeria for the pollution. Shell still denies responsibility but the people who took the company to court feel vindicated.

17.01.2022 NOMUKA, TONGA - JANUARY 17: In this handout photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, an aerial view from a P-3K2 Orion surveillance flight of heavy ash fall on January 17, 2022 Nomuka, Tonga. A 5 Squadron crew work on board whilst flying overhead to provide vital information to send back to MFAT and various other government agencies. Tonga was struck by a tsunami caused by an undersea volcano erupting in the Pacific Ocean on January 15th. (Photo by New Zealand Defense Force via Getty Images)

Deaths confirmed in Tonga after devastating volcano eruption 18.01.2022

Tonga's government released its first statement on the extent of damage on the country's islands. An "unprecedented" volcanic eruption in Tonga generated tsunami waves of up to 15 meters (close to 50 feet).