Peru demands compensation for oil-affected businesses

An oil spill off the coast of Peru is affecting livelihoods from fishing to tourism. Now the government is demanding compensation.
A tanker off the coast of Peru was hit by waves linked to Tonga's volcanic eruption and spilled 6,000 barrels of oil, contaminating vast swathes of sea and beaches. Fingers are being pointed at the oil company Repsol.
Dead seals, fish and birds have washed up on Peru's shore covered in oil after the spill. A refinery blamed waves caused by the eruption of a volcano in Tonga.
The energy giant has agreed to compensate communities in the oil-producing Ogoniland part of Nigeria for the pollution. Shell still denies responsibility but the people who took the company to court feel vindicated.
Tonga's government released its first statement on the extent of damage on the country's islands. An "unprecedented" volcanic eruption in Tonga generated tsunami waves of up to 15 meters (close to 50 feet).
