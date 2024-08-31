Ballet of hope - From the Barrio to the stage

At Maricarmen’s ballet school, the focus isn’t just on practicing choreography and jumps. It’s the attention and care that makes the children blossom. Many of them come from poor families, are confronted with criminality and largely left to manage their lives alone. The ballet lessons have a transformative effect, enabling the young people to enter an inspiring, encouraging environment. They’re exposed to new ideas and the concepts of discipline and teamwork. Now, they’re preparing for a big show at the National Theater in Lima. Also providing support are two musicians from Germany, Javier Carbone and Frederick Winterson. On her visit to Lima, Xenia Böttcher witnessed just how much the music and ballet is also helping children in their everyday lives.