SocietyPeru

Ballet of hope - From the Barrio to the stage

August 31, 2024

Ballet is her passion. But in Peru, few can afford dance lessons. Maria del Carmen Silva provides children with free tuition.

At Maricarmen’s ballet school, the focus isn’t just on practicing choreography and jumps. It’s the attention and care that makes the children blossom. Many of them come from poor families, are confronted with criminality and largely left to manage their lives alone. The ballet lessons have a transformative effect, enabling the young people to enter an inspiring, encouraging environment. They’re exposed to new ideas and the concepts of discipline and teamwork. Now, they’re preparing for a big show at the National Theater in Lima. Also providing support are two musicians from Germany, Javier Carbone and Frederick Winterson. On her visit to Lima, Xenia Böttcher witnessed just how much the music and ballet is also helping children in their everyday lives.

About the show

DW "Reporter" Sendungslogo (Composite)

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter