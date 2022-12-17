  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Biodiversity
Footage of an unidentified flying object (UFO)
The Pentagon has released footage of unidentified flying objects in recent yearsImage: U.S. Department of Defense/dpa/picture alliance
ScienceUnited States of America

Pentagon received hundreds of UFO reports in 2022

15 minutes ago

The Pentagon has launched a new push to investigate reports of unidentified flying objects. However, officials say there has been no evidence pointing to alien life.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L5Of

The Pentagon said on Friday that it has received hundreds of reports of unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, since establishing an office dedicated to the phenomenon in July.

But the new reports do not point to evidence of alien life, officials said.

"I have not seen anything in those holdings to date that would suggest that there has been an alien visitation, an alien crash or anything like that," said Ronald Moultrie, under secretary of defense for intelligence and security.

Pentagon to investigate all new reports

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) was created in July to investigate unidentified objects in the sky, underwater or in space.

Its establishment followed more than a year of renewed interest in unidentified flying objects that military pilots have observed but have sometimes been reluctant to report.

The AARO is headed by Sean Kirkpatrick, who said the Pentagon received "several hundred" reports into the phenomenon this year.

"I would just say that we are structuring our analysis to be very thorough and rigorous. We will go through it all," Kirkpatrick said. "As a physicist, I have to adhere to the scientific method, and I will follow that data and science wherever it goes."

An aerial view of the Pentagon building
The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) is an office within the Pentagon tasked with investigating UFO reportsImage: Andy Dunaway/US Air Force/dpa/picture alliance

Historical UFO reports under the microscope

Meanwhile, in the annual defense policy bill passed by Congress earlier this week, the Pentagon has also been directed to prepare a report looking at the historical record of the US government related to UFOs going back to 1945.

The bill will ensure the AARO researches all records, including those so highly classified that few people know about them.

"That is going to be quite a research project," Kirkpatrick said.

As for the new reports from 20202, the Director of National Intelligence is set to provide an update with the exact number of reported sightings by the end of the year.

zc/sms (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray points to a video display of a UAP during a hearing of the US House Intelligence, Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee hearing on "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena"

NASA assembles research team to study UFO sightings

NASA assembles research team to study UFO sightings

The space agency was setting up an independent team to see how much information was publicly available about "unidentified aerial phenomena." They still dont think it is extraterrestrial.
ScienceJune 10, 2022
Amateur photo of saucer-like object in the sky over Japan

UFOs and aliens in Germany

UFOs and aliens in Germany

The US government's release of a report on unidentified aerial sightings has been met with much interest in Germany. Enthusiasts believe UFOs have been sighted here, too.
ScienceJune 28, 2021
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Supporters of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo protest on the Pan-American North Highway while police officers arrive to clear debris

Peru: Ministers resign amid deadly protests

Politics4 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Two men, Nigerian Ambassador to Germany Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (l) and Director General Abba Isa Tijani (r) of Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments, pose and smile with Rautenstrauch Joest Museum Director Nanette Snoep (c) at a restitution ceremony in Cologne, Germany.

Benin Bronzes: From German museums off to Nigeria

Benin Bronzes: From German museums off to Nigeria

Culture14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Women protesters hold sign which reads "Tomorrow is too late, stand up for women today"

Nirbhaya rape 10 years on: Any changes for women in India?

Nirbhaya rape 10 years on: Any changes for women in India?

Politics10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A child who fled Ukraine arrives for "Classroom for Ukraine" a school project launched by Arche as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues in Berlin, Germany

Ukrainian refugee kids face a challenge in German schools

Ukrainian refugee kids face a challenge in German schools

EducationDecember 15, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger leaves the chamber ahead of a confidence vote on his government in the parliament in Bratislava, Slovakia, December 15, 2022

Slovakia: Uncertainty ahead after government ousted

Slovakia: Uncertainty ahead after government ousted

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Griechenland Iran Protest Jina Mahsa Amini

'Woman, life, freedom!': Iran marks 3 months of protests

'Woman, life, freedom!': Iran marks 3 months of protests

Politics15 hours ago14 images
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden and delegates at a table

A shift in the US perspective on Africa

A shift in the US perspective on Africa

Politics9 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Police stand guard outside the National Police base where ousted President Pedro Castillo is held for a hearing, facing charges of rebellion, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

PoliticsDecember 15, 202201:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage