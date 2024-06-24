Pekingese named 'world's ugliest dog' in US contest
The World's Ugliest Dog competition was first held in 1971, and celebrates the imperfections of man's best friend. The contest is meant to encourage people to take in abandoned animals.
Fifth time's the charm
Wild Thang has finally made it to the top, after previously coming second three times. But now the Pekingese has officially been crowned the "ugliest dog in the world." With his gray-brown-white hair and tongue hanging out at an angle, the 8-year-old animal won the World's Ugliest Dog competition in Petaluma, California, on June 21 in his fifth appearance.
Proud owner
Owner Ann Lewis was awarded $5,000 (€4,600) for her dog's victory. According to Lewis, Wild Thang contracted the infectious disease canine distemper as a puppy. Physical deformities remain, but the dog is now "healthy and happy."
Popular US competition
The competition has been around for over half a century — and it attracts a lot of attention in the US every year. Winning dogs and their owners are often invited to appear on national TV. Many dog owners come to spectate every year and cheer on the special four-legged friends with plenty of applause.
Saved from being put to sleep
In 2023, Scooter, a 7-year-old Chinese Crested dog, won the competition. As a puppy with deformed hind legs, Scooter was brought to an animal shelter by a breeder to be euthanized, but was then adopted by his owner Linda Elmquist.
Another one bites the dust
Freddie Mercury sticks out his lower teeth after not winning the contest. According to the organizers of the World's Ugliest Dog competition, the aim isn't to make fun of "ugly" dogs, but to highlight their lovable and beautiful sides. Many of the participants come from animal shelters. The campaign calls on people to adopt abandoned pets.
Fan favorite
A jury decided on the first-place winner, but fans were able to vote online for the audience award, which went to 14-year-old pug Rome. Organizers even rolled out a red carpet for him and the other dogs.
Third-place finish
Daisy Mae also faced the jury, and came in third this year. Ross Smith from Petaluma, California, first came up with the idea for the unusual competition, originally as a way to raise funds for the community.