Paris summit: Macron urges joint action on climate, poverty

French President Macron says no country should have to choose "between reducing poverty and protecting the planet," as Paris hosts a summit to seek ways to tackle debt, poverty and funding green initiatives.

Over the next two days, Paris is playing host to a global conference aimed at getting a consensus on ways to tackle poverty and climate change issues by reshaping the global financial system.

The New Global Financing Pact summit began on Thursday and brought together more than 300 participants, including more than 40 heads of state, various international NGOs and private sector partners.

"No country should have to choose between reducing poverty and protecting the planet," French President Emmanuel Macron said in his opening remarks.

Macron called for a substantial increase in public and private funding to tackle rising inequality.

"Without the private sector, we will not be able to meet most of this challenge," he cautioned.

Speakers highlight inequality

Taking the podium after Macron, Ugandan climate campaigner Vanessa Nakate criticized the fossil fuel industry, saying there were promises of development for poor communities but energy goes elsewhere and profits "lie in the pockets of those who are already extremely rich."

"It seems there is plenty of money, so please do not tell us that we have to accept toxic air and barren fields and poisoned water so that we can have development," Nakate said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres outlined some of the challenges facing developing countries and said more than fifty nations were now in or near debt default.

Guterres said the global financial system — conceived at the end of World War II — was failing to meet modern challenges and now "perpetuates and even worsens inequalities."

"We can take steps right now and take a giant leap towards global justice," the UN chief said, adding that he has proposed a $500 billion a year stimulus for investments in sustainable development and climate action.

"We need a robust and predictable financial safety net," said Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who also called for a boost to below-market financing and more grants.

Rethinking the global financial architecture

In a statement outlining the event, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said the public debt of all countries "has reached unprecedented levels since the COVID-19 crisis."

The statement went on to say that a third of developing countries and two-thirds of low-income countries were now facing "excessive debt."

The ministry said, "The trend of poverty reduction over recent decades has stalled."

The meeting was therefore aimed at establishing what it called an "effective international financial architecture" that would provide more resources while sheltering "the most vulnerable countries from shocks."

A key goal was to also help realize sustainable development goals while financing the energy transition.

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)said on Thursday that the world's wealthiest countries had met a target of reallocating $100 billion of funds from the institution to tackle climate change and poverty in developing countries.

"We meet the target, we do have the 100 billion," Kristalina Georgieva told reporters in Paris. Ahead of the summit the IMF needed another 40 billion to hit the target and Georgieva said that target had been reached.

Developing world's battle with debt

Many of the topics up for discussion emanate from a group of developing countries being led by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, dubbed the "Bridgetown Initiative."

Mottley and others have argued that developing countries are forced to pay such high-interest rates that financing green initiatives or simply repaying loans is a struggle.

Developing nations have pointed to an outdated system where the United States, Europe, China and other dominant economies — which have caused a high degree of climate damage — are leaving the world's poorest states to grapple with the consequences.

Activists have expressed skepticism that the summit will not live up to expectations.

"The current financial system does not just need a bandage, it needs an intensive surgical intervention," said Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International.

"There are some good ideas on the table," Singh pointed out, "but I must mention that they don't really go far enough."

