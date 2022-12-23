  1. Skip to content
French police and firefighters secure a street after gunshots were fired killing two people
The shooting took place in a street lined with small shops and cafes in the French capital's 10th arrondissementImage: JULIETTE JABKHIRO/REUTERS
CrimeFrance

Paris shooting kills 3, suspected gunman arrested

1 hour ago

At least three people were killed in the shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center. Prosecutors opened a probe into a possible case of intentional homicide.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LMX1

A shooting in central Paris left three dead and several injured on Friday, French prosecutors said.

"There are three dead, one person in intensive care and two people with serious injuries, and the suspect, who was arrested, has also been injured, notably to the face," a prosecutor told reporters at the scene.

Officials had initially announced two deaths and four injuries, including two in critical condition. They later raised the death toll to three.

"An investigation has been opened for murder, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated violence," prosecutors said, adding that the suspected gunman was a man in his 60s.

Officials have not released further information on the suspect. But according to French media reports, the alleged shooter is a "Caucasian" French national who had attacked a migrant center a year ago and just came out of prison this month. 

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that he would travel to the scene of the "dramatic" shooting.

What we know about the shooting

The gunman opened fire in the Rue d'Enghien, a street lined with small shops and cafes in Paris' 10th arrondissement.

The mayor of the arrondissement, Alexandra Cordebard, told reporters that the shooting took place at a Kurdish community center, a restaurant facing it and at a hair salon.

The French AFP news agency reported, citing witnesses, that seven or eight shots had been fired.

"It was total panic. We locked ourselves inside [a shop]," a witness was quoted as saying by AFP.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo thanked the police for "their decisive intervention" in the incident. 

The shooting came as the French capital's streets were bustling with activity before the Christmas weekend.

Police warned people to avoid the area, near the Gare de l'Est train station, as emergency workers were at the scene of the shooting. 

This is a developing story and will be updated...

fb/wd (AFP, Reuters)

