  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
French policemen patrol inside the Gare du Nord train station in Paris on April 22, 2017
The knife attack took place on Wednesday morning at the busy Gare du Nord train station in the French capitalImage: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images
CrimeFrance

Paris: Several people injured in a knife attack

24 minutes ago

Police said a suspect injured several people with a knife at the Paris Gare du Nord train station. The attacker was later wounded by authorities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LzsR

French authorities responded to a knife attack on Wednesday morning at the busy Paris Gare du Nord train station.

Police said several people were wounded in the attack. Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin confirmed the attack, and said that the suspect had been "neutralized" by police.

French media reported earlier that the suspect had been shot and wounded by authorities.

What we know so far

Authorities did not state how many people were wounded, but French broadcaster BFM TV reported that at least six were hurt.

The attack took place at the Gare du Nord station, a busy hub for commuters.

The incident has caused major delays in the movement of trains, according to the live departure board of Societe Nationale des Chemins de fer Francais (SNCF) which is the country's state-owned railway company. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

ns/rs (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Firefighters work to put out a fire at a fireworks storage facility in Kharkiv after it was struck by a Russian missile

Ukraine updates: Kharkiv hit after German minister's visit

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A military convoy of South Africa National Defence Forces (SANDF) rides along a dirt road in the Maringanha district in Pemba

Probe into Southern African soldiers burning bodies

Probe into Southern African soldiers burning bodies

Crime12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A photo by the North Korean government shows Kim Jong Un, center, and his daughter, right, waving to the soldiers who were involved in what it called the test-launch of its Hwasong-17 ICBM, at an unidentified location in North Korea

What do we know about Kim Jong Un's daughter?

What do we know about Kim Jong Un's daughter?

Politics19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Christian Lindner

Is it corruption? German finance minister under scrutiny

Is it corruption? German finance minister under scrutiny

Politics17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Frans Timmermans

European Commission vice president: Ukraine deserves support

European Commission vice president: Ukraine deserves support

PoliticsJanuary 9, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A demonstrator holds a placard representing Turkey's president devouring the Syrian opposition flag, during a rally against a potential rapprochement between Ankara and the Syrian regime, on December 30, 2022,

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Shop Now Pay Later | affirm App Symbolbild

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Business19 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro are pictured through a broken glass

Brazil: Fakes about the storming of the government district

Brazil: Fakes about the storming of the government district

Politics17 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage