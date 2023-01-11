  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
Police secure the area inside the train station
The Gare du Nord is one of the busiest stations in EuropeImage: Benoit Tessier/REUTERS
CrimeFrance

Paris: Several injured in stabbing attack at train station

Published 5 hours agolast updated 40 minutes ago

Police said the suspect injured six people with a blade at the Gare du Nord station, one of the busiest train stations in Paris. Officials said the attacker has been neutralized and the incident is over.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LzsR

French authorities responded to a stabbing attack on Wednesday morning at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris.

Gare du Nord is one of the busiest train stations in Paris, with trains to northern France as well as Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

Police said several people were wounded in the attack and French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said that the suspect had been "neutralized." French media also reported earlier that the suspect had been shot and wounded by authorities. 

The incident caused major delays in the movement of trains in the morning, according to railway operator SNCF (Societe Nationale de Chemins de Fer).

How the attack unfolded 

Gerard Darmanin told reporters at the scene that the suspect injured six people, including a police officer, with a "bladed weapon" at around 6:43 a.m local time.

The officer was stabbed in the back by the assailant, but was saved by a bulletproof vest, Darmanin said. He said the unnamed assailant was currently "between life and death" in a hospital.

One of the victims was seriously injured in the shoulder blade and taken for emergency treatment. Darmanin thanked the police "for their effective and courageous reaction.''

Authorities did not state how many people were wounded, but French broadcaster BFM TV reported that at least six were hurt. Little is know about the motive of the attack. 

Trains resume service

TER Hauts-de-France, a regional branch of the national railway network serving northern France, said that the person who attacked people in the train station was "brought under control, the emergency services intervened and the person evacuated."

Police have secured the area but trains continue to run normally, the regional rail operator added later in the morning.

The attack came nearly three weeks after a gunman opened fire in central Paris, killing three at a Kurdish cultural center, and injuring others in a restaurant and a hair salon. Officials said the attack was a racially-motivated assault.

rm, ns/rs (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

: A man with a bicycle can be seen crossing the transportation train tracks in front of the ruins of a salt mine in Soledar

Ukraine updates: Soledar's fate unclear amid heavy fighting

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A military convoy of South Africa National Defence Forces (SANDF) rides along a dirt road in the Maringanha district in Pemba

Probe into Southern African soldiers burning bodies

Probe into Southern African soldiers burning bodies

Crime17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A photo by the North Korean government shows Kim Jong Un, center, and his daughter, right, waving to the soldiers who were involved in what it called the test-launch of its Hwasong-17 ICBM, at an unidentified location in North Korea

What do we know about Kim Jong Un's daughter?

What do we know about Kim Jong Un's daughter?

Politics24 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Christian Lindner

Is it corruption? German finance minister under scrutiny

Is it corruption? German finance minister under scrutiny

Politics22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Frans Timmermans

European Commission vice president: Ukraine deserves support

European Commission vice president: Ukraine deserves support

PoliticsJanuary 9, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A demonstrator holds a placard representing Turkey's president devouring the Syrian opposition flag, during a rally against a potential rapprochement between Ankara and the Syrian regime, on December 30, 2022,

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Politics19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Shop Now Pay Later | affirm App Symbolbild

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Business24 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Moonlight illuminates the skyline of dark Baracoa

Cuba: Living with constant blackouts

Cuba: Living with constant blackouts

Business2 hours ago9 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage