Paraguay: Pro-Taiwan candidate wins presidential election

Paraguay's decades of relations with Taiwan look set to continue after a conservative and pro-Taipei candidate, Santiago Pena, was declared the winner in the South American country's presidential election.

Colorado Party candidate Santiago Pena will be Paraguay's next president, after election officials declared him the winner in the country's presidential election on Sunday.

With over 95% of the vote counted, preliminary results showed Pena winning with 42.9%. His main competitor, center-left opposition candidate Efrain Alegre came in second place with 27.5%.

"Thank you for this Colorado victory, thank you for this Paraguayan victory," Pena said in a speech.

Sunday's presidential election was being watched closely to see if the ruling conservative Colorado Party could maintain its decadeslong hold on power.

Paraguay's ties with Taiwan, as well as corruption and the economy were in focus during Sunday's presidential election Image: Luis Robayo/AFP

Among other issues, the election was seen as a test of Paraguay's nearly 70-year-long ties with Taiwan, as some candidates offered to re-examine relations.

Earlier, Alegre and Pena urged Paraguayans to vote as stations opened, a call that was echoed by outgoing President Mario Abdo Benitez, who is constitutionally limited to a single term.

Nearly 5 million people were eligible to vote in Sunday's general election — with voters choosing a new president, members of Congress and governors.

Election authorities put voter participation at over 63%.

Taiwan ties in focus

Paraguay is one of just 13 nations to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

Most of Taiwan's biggest backers, including the US and Germany and all of NATO, hold formal diplomatic ties with China and not Taiwan. Beijing insists its potential partners to chose between it and Taipei.

In the midst of a slowing economy, opposition leader Alegre criticized this relationship, saying it has made it tough for the country to export soy and beef to China, a major global buyer.

Taiwan faces possible loss of Paraguay's recognition To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Alegre also said that Latin America, which is a farm-driven economy, does not get enough in return from Taipei.

The Colorado Party's Pena, on the other hand, has vowed to maintain ties with Taiwan.

A tight-rope walk for Colorado Party

The Colorado Party has dominated Paraguayan politics since the 1950s and ruled for all but five of the last 75 years.

However, in recent years, the party has been hit by a poor economy and corruption allegations.

Alegre raised the Colorado Party's corruption issues at multiple election rallies.

Paraguay president faces court To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

He would frequently mention party leader Horacio Cartes, who was sanctioned by the US Treasury and resigned as vice president last year. Cartes denies the corruption allegations.

rs, rm, ns/sri (Reuters, AFP)