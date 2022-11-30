  1. Skip to content
Dokumentation " Papi & Papa"
Image: Taskovski
Society

Papa & Dada

41 minutes ago

What does it mean to have children as a gay couple? Four couples talk about the challenges and joys that have accompanied their journey to having a family.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JPjm

Among them are the famous ballet dancer John Lam and his husband John Ruggieri.

Dokumentation
Image: Taskovski

The classic image of the family is undergoing a fundamental transformation, with more and more same-sex couples fulfilling their dream of having children of their own. For this documentary, four LGBTQ couples were accompanied over several years. The film was shot in the US, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and Italy.

The couples, among them the famous ballet dancer John Lam and his husband John Ruggieri, talk openly and movingly about how the desire for a family developed, their struggles on the way to attaining family happiness, and what everyday life with their children is like today.

Broadcastinig Hours: 

DW English

SAT 17.12.2022 – 10:30 UTC
SAT 17.12.2022 – 21:30 UTC
SUN 18.12.2022 – 04:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5
 

