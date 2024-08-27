Pakistan's PM Sharif vows retribution for terrorist attacks

Pakistani Premier Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to retaliate for deadly attacks by separatist militants that killed dozens. He said the militants in Baluchistan wanted to "stop the journey of progress in Pakistan."

Pakistani security forces on Tuesday hunted for separatist militants who were behind an deadly series of attacks in the southwestern province of Baluchistan, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying there was "no room for any kind of weakness."

At least 61 people in Baluchistan, including 19 soldiers, died in the Monday attacks on civilians and security forces, which were claimed by the Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA).

The coordinated attacks on buses, a bridge and a hotel in several districts throughout the province were some of the worst violent incidents in the restive region's history.

Resentment of outsiders

The attacks, which occurred as a high-ranking Chinese general was visiting Pakistan to talk with civil and military leaders, came amid widespread resentment in Baluchistan of foreign actors — notably China — seen as exploiting the impoverished province at the behest of the state.

The BLA is the most active militant separatist group in the province and has previously targeted Chinese interests in the region.

Pakistan's prime minister told a meeting of the federal Cabinet that "[w]e have to move forward with a resolute decision. There is no room for any kind of weakness."

He said the militants aimed "to halt Pakistan's progress, sabotage the development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and create divisions between Pakistan and China."

"In Baluchistan, the doors for negotiation are always open to those who believe in Pakistan and accept its constitution and flag," he said.

China has also commented on the attacks.

"China is ready to further strengthen counterterrorism security co-operation with the Pakistani side in order to jointly maintain regional peace and security," Lin Jian, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told a regular news briefing.

What happened in the attacks?

The militants took control of a highway and shot dead 23 people, mostly laborers from neighbouring Punjab province, attacked a hotel and also assaulted the railway bridge that connects Baluchistan to the rest of Pakistan.

The group said seven suicide bombers and over 800 fighters took part in the attack action.

In all, the death toll includes 34 civilians and several members of the security forces, while the military said troops killed 21 militants.

Security forces have been battling sectarian, ethnic and separatist violence for decades in Baluchistan, which remains the poorest province in Pakistan despite abundant natural resources.

