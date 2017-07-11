Pakistani parliament elects Shehbaz Sharif as new prime minister

Shehbaz Sharif was elected the new prime minister of Pakistan by parliament Monday following Sunday's no-confidence vote ousting Imran Khan.

Sharif was the favorite to win following the country's week-long constitutional crisis. He is the younger brother of the country's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who served three times in the role.

What happened in parliament?

The lower house of parliament convened Monday afternoon to select Pakistan's prime minister, following Sunday's no-confidence vote which removed former prime minister Imran Khan from power.

Shehbaz Sharif led the united opposition movement to force the ouster of Khan, a former cricket star who alleged a Washington-driven plot to topple him. The US has denied Khan's allegations.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Khan's party, submitted the former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as its candidate to replace Khan as prime minister.

Members of the party resigned en masse when Qureshi was not named new prime minister. Their resignations will require the need for elections for their seats.

Supporters of Khan and his PTI party held large rallies in Karachi on Sunday, protesting the vote of no-confidence against him

Sharif was the only contender following the walkout of the more than 100 members of parliament from Khan's party and was elected with 174 votes.

Following his win, Sharif said Pakistan is headed for the largest budget and trade deficit in its history.

Who is Shehbaz Sharif?

Shehbaz Sharif's brother Nawaz was banned from holding public office in 2017 by Pakistan's Supreme Court. He subsequently left the country for medical treatment after serving only a few months of a 10-year jail sentence on corruption charges.

Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau seized almost two dozen properties from Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza, accusing them of money laundering, in 2019.

In September 2020 he was arrested and held for six months but released on bail while awaiting trial, which is still pending.

How has Khan reacted since his ouster?

After the no-confidence vote, Khan remained defiant, writing on Twitter, "The freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change."

He later showed pictures of his supporters in the streets who he said were out on the streets "rejecting the imported government led by crooks."

Thousands demonstrated and blocked roads in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar, chanting anti-US slogans and against opposition parties.

What is the larger context of the current political tumult?

No prime minister has completed a term in office since Pakistan became an independent nation in 1947. However, Khan became the first to be removed by a no-confidence vote.

Pakistan's military has dominated the nuclear-armed nation's politics for more than half of the nearly 75 years since independence.

In 2018, when Khan was elected, the military establishment approved.

The military's approval of Khan waned though with his appointment of a military intelligence chief and economic woes that saw the largest interest rate hikes in decades last week.

