  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German-Chinese relations
War in Ukraine
Heat and drought
ConflictsPakistan

Pakistan warns Afghan Taliban against harboring militants

1 hour ago

Several militant groups are active in Pakistan's Baluchistan province, which borders Afghanistan. They include the Pakistani Taliban, Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, and the so-called "Islamic State" group.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Tw79
The Taliban flag being waved at the Pakistani-Afghani border town of Chaman
The Afghan Taliban has been accused of harboring terrorist groups including the Pakistani TalibanImage: Asghar Achakzai/AFP/Getty Images

Pakistan's military chief on Friday threatened the Taliban in Afghanistan with an "effective response" if it does not stop harboring militants who plot cross-border attacks in Pakistan.

General Asim Munir said the army has "serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action" allegedly afforded by Kabul to the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), more commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban.

The TTP has in the past claimed responsibility for attacks in Baluchistan province, which borders Afghanistan, and beyond.

Other militant groups active in the region include the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) group and a newly formed group, Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, which claimed to be behind an attack this week that left nine Pakistani soldiers dead.

"Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit effective response from the security forces of Pakistan," the Pakistani army said.

Kabul blamed for 'intolerable attacks'

Munir accused Afghanistan of not living up to its promise from a 2020 agreement with the United States to bar any terror group from using Afghan soil for attacks.

If they fail to do so, these "intolerable attacks would draw an effective response," he said, without specifying further.

The Taliban-run government in Kabul did not immediately respond to the statement from Pakistan's army on Friday.

However, it has previously denied accusations that it harbored the TTP or members of other militant groups that attack Pakistan.

Pakistan's military also said that "the involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed."

zc/wd (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Baswaliha, a 55-year-old woman in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region, whose family members were killed by the Taliban

Pakistan: Widows, orphans left behind as men die in fighting

Pakistan: Widows, orphans left behind as men die in fighting

The war on terror and the resulting Taliban insurgency has claimed thousands of lives in Pakistan, but also left behind broken families where women are trying to pick up the pieces.
SocietyMay 9, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Joint Coordination Centre officials are seen onboard Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, during an inspection

Erdogan claims Putin agreed to renew Black Sea grain deal

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Bird's eye view of a market in Lagos

Nigeria's population boom: Path to poverty or prosperity?

Nigeria's population boom: Path to poverty or prosperity?

Politics8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Dengue patients at a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangladesh confronts surge in dengue cases

Bangladesh confronts surge in dengue cases

Society4 hours ago02:45 min
More from Asia

Germany

Police stand on a runway in Dusseldorf next to an airplane and climate activists

Climate activists disrupt flights at German airports

Climate activists disrupt flights at German airports

Society8 hours ago01:33 min
More from Germany

Europe

external

How Russia's war in Ukraine is splitting families apart

How Russia's war in Ukraine is splitting families apart

Conflicts10 hours ago03:48 min
More from Europe

Middle East

wrecked street in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

ConflictsJuly 13, 202302:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

Two Harvard University students share a hug as they protest the US Supreme Court ruling that universities may not consider race in admissions

US university admissions ruling triggers a rethink

US university admissions ruling triggers a rethink

Society12 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Belgian blue cattle on a pasture in Wallonia

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

TradeJuly 13, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage