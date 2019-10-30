Pakistan: Train fire kills dozens after cooking accident

At least 46 people died after a gas stove exploded on a train in southeast Pakistan, officials confirmed Thursday.

"Two cookers blew up. They had oil which added fuel to fire," Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told local broadcaster Geo.

Most of the deaths were caused when people jumped from the train to escape the flames, he added.

A further 30 people were injured in the resulting fire that destroyed three train carriages. Of these, 12 are in a critical condition, said Amir Taimur Khan, police chief of Rahim Yar Khan, the city close to where the accident took place.

Emergency services predict the death toll will rise.

The train was traveling between Karachi and Lahore when the accident took place.

