Pakistan: Khan holds first rally since assassination attempt

The former prime minister is again gathering his supporters, despite authorities warning of security threats. Since his ouster, Khan has led rallies calling for new elections.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to address his supporters at a rally Saturday for the first time since being wounded earlier this month while leading a march toward capital city, Islamabad.

Khan, a former cricket star, was shot in the lower leg. He claims his political opponents orchestrated the attack.

In April, the former leader was ousted in a vote of no-confidence. Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is demanding the government hold snap elections, claiming Khan's ouster was illegitimate.

Khan has said current Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had him removed with the US government's help. Sharif has rejected the accusation and Khan's demand for early elections, saying parliamentary elections will be held as scheduled sometime in the second half of 2023.

Khan's supporters head to the rally Image: PPI/Zumapress/picture alliance

Pakistani government issues security warning

Since Khan's ouster, Pakistan has fallen into political turmoil, with his supporters blocking roads in cities across the country clashing with police.

Khan has continued to appeal to supporters, staging a series of mass rallies across Pakistan, which have drawn huge crowds. Khan is due to address his supporters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi just south of Islamabad, which is home to Pakistan's powerful military.

"My life is in danger, and despite being injured I am going to Rawalpindi for the nation," the PTI quoted him as saying.

Khan was shot during a rally earlier in November Image: K.M. Chaudary/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday issued a "red alert" warning over security threats during Khan's planned rally in Rawalpindi. He said the PTI still has time to cancel, and claimed Pakistan's Taliban and Al-Qaeda are among terrorist groups that could harm Khan.

Without offering evidence, Khan has blamed the attack on him earlier this month on Sharif and two other senior government officials, one of them being Sanaullah.

Saturday's rally takes place two days after the Pakistani government named the country's former spy chief as the next military chief.

rm/wmr (AFP, AP, Reuters)