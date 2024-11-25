Pakistan: Imran Khan supporters march on Islamabad

Islamabad is bracing for protests in demanding the release of jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan. At least 4,000 of his supporters have been arrested so far.

Thousands of supporters of Pakistan's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan have defied a lockdown and widespread arrests to head to the capital Islamabad to demand his release.

Hundreds of them reached the outskirts of the city on Monday, his party and officials said, amid reports of violence elsewhere.

The protest march, which Khan has described as the "final call," is one of many his party had held to seek his release since he was jailed in August last year.

Protests for the release of Imran Khan took place across the country Image: ABDUL MAJEED/AFP

Islamabad on lockdown as Khan supporters rally

The rally comes after the authorities enforced a security lockdown over the last two days to block the protests.

Highways into the city have been barricaded, gatherings have been banned and mobile and internet access has been blocked "in areas with security concerns," the Pakistani Interior Ministry said.

They did not specify the areas or how long the measures would be in place.

Officials and witnesses said all public transport between cities and terminals had also been shut down in the eastern province of Punjab to keep away the protesters, led by members of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

According to Punjab provincial government Information Minister Uzma Bukhari, about 80% of Khan's supporters had been arrested. Local police said it has arrested 4,000 Khan supporters, including five parliamentarians.

"We wouldn't let them storm the capital," he said.

PTI says Pakistani government using violence to suppress protesters

Islamabad saw an extra layer of security being added ahead of a visit by Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, who is set to arrive on Monday.

According to the PTI, the current government is using violent tactics to block the protesters, saying it had arrested hundreds of workers and leaders.

The party's most recent protest in Pakistan's capital, which took place in October, turned violent.

Khan was voted out of power by parliament in 2022 after falling out with Pakistan's powerful military. He faces charges ranging from corruption to instigation of violence, all of which he and his party deny.

ftm/wd (Reuters, AP)