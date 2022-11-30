Pakistan: How a breast cancer patient defied social stigma

A lack of awareness about breast cancer means that an increasing number of women are falling victim to the disease. DW spoke to a woman who overcame all odds to defeat not only the ailment but also social taboos.

Gulnaz Ayaz, a 37-year-old woman from Pakistan's Lahore city, got married in January 2011 and gave birth to a baby girl the same year. Ayaz, an educationist, never thought her life would take a tragic turn in 2014.

"I felt a small lump in my left breast," she told DW. "Initially, I was not alarmed by it. I went to my mother, who said it could have been formed because of breast feeding."

Ayaz then consulted several doctors. "I went to several hospitals. All doctors assured me it [the lump] would go away, but those did not allay my fear," Ayaz added.

"So, I decided to get the lump removed and sent the specimen to the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. After four days, I was asked to collect the report. It turned out that the lump was malignant. It shocked me and plunged me into a state of despair. I was worried about my daughter who was only two and a half years old at the time," she said.

Social discrimination and stigma

"Instead of showing concern about my health, my husband taunted me for losing hair. He never visited me at the hospital during my treatment," Ayaz said, adding that her in-laws also treated her badly and were insensitive towards her.

"Then one day, while I was being treated, my husband decided to divorce me. That was during the first year of my treatment, and he left me to deal with the disease alone."

How to conduct a breast self exam To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ayaz said that only her father and siblings supported her during those difficult times.

Civil society experts say breast cancer is a taboo topic in Pakistan, a Muslim-majority South Asian country. Even saying the word "breast" is considered immoral in the country, and people generally use the term "cancer for women" to talk about the disease.

According to PinkRibbon, a breast cancer awareness group, one in nine women in Pakistan will face breast cancer in their lifetime. The country also has the highest rate of the disease across Asia, the group said.

There is no national database for breast cancer statistics in Pakistan, but health experts say the disease kills nearly 40,000 women every year in the country.

Creating awareness

There is very little awareness in Pakistan about breast cancer. A study by the Rawalpindi General Hospital about breast cancer awareness involving 600 women found out that nearly 70% of the participants didn't know anything about the disease, 88% did not know about breast self-exams, and 68% did not understand the significance of finding a lump in the breast.

Cancer awareness groups say that even after discovering a lump in the breast, women don't even want to share the news with their close family members.

Ayaz, who fought the disease stoutly and was declared cancer-free in 2020, says she is determined to raise awareness about breast cancer in Pakistan.

"People don't even talk about breast cancer in cities, what to say about rural areas. If I am alive today, it is because I talked about it openly and refused to be passive about it," she told DW.

"I have been going to different colleges and schools to tell girls about my ordeal and the importance of early detection."

Ayaz admits the breast cancer treatment is expensive but advised women suffering from it to look for welfare hospitals that treat the patients free of cost.

Ayaz is now a single parent who is looking after her 11-year-old daughter. "My daughter is my source of strength. I intend to do a PhD in education and excel in my profession," she said.

Fighting breast cancer in Togo To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by: Shamil Shams