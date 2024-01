The former prime minister and cricket legend has been fighting legal battles since being removed from power in 2022.

The former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of having exposed official state secrets, his party said on Tuesday.

"Former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) vice-president Qureshi have been sentenced to 10 years each inside prison in the cypher case," a PTI spokesperson told AFP.

More to come…

