  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Israel
Joe Biden
Emergency personnel remove an injured victim from the site of a bomb explosion, in Kabal, an area of Pakistan's Swat Valley
At least 12 people were killed in the explosions at a counter-terrorism unit's ammunition storeImage: Sherin Zara/AP/picture alliance
CatastrophePakistan

Pakistan: Deadly multiple explosions hit police station

13 hours ago

Rescuers have retrieved more bodies following multiple explosions at an antiterror unit in Pakistan. But security forces said they did not suspect a terror attack.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QVU4

A string of explosions rocked a police station in the northwestern town of Kabal in Pakistan's Swat Valley on Monday, killing at least 17, but police said they did not suspect a terrorist motive.

The explosion killed policemen and some imprisoned terrorist suspects and leveled the special counterterrorism facility, police said.

Rescuers retrieved five more bodies from the rubble late on Monday night, adding to the
overnight death toll of 12, local police chief Shafi Ullah Gandapur said.

What we know about the blasts

The head of the Swat police was cited by the French AFP news agency as saying the explosions were caused by a short-circuit in a basement where "grenades and other explosives" were stored.

"There is no suggestion that it was caused by an outside attack or by suicide bombers," AFP quoted Shafi Ullah Gandapur as saying.

Blasts caused by fire destroy Pakistani police base

The regional chief of the counterterrorism unit, Sohail Khalid, also told reporters the explosion did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

"There was a store where we had a huge quantity of weapons, and until now we believe that there might have some blast in it due to some carelessness," the Reuters news agency quoted him as saying. "We are keeping all our options open."

PM backtracks on suicide attack claim

Monday's blasts were initially thought to be suicide attacks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said earlier on Monday. He later tweeted that the nature of the blast was being investigated.

The region, which is close to the border area with Afghanistan, is prone to insurgency. It was the birthplace of Mullah Fazlullah, the former chief of the Pakistani Taliban, and also where militants shot and wounded Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai in 2012.

Two attacks targeting police bases have been linked to the Pakistani Taliban this year.

rmt/kb (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A group of soldiers looks into a open airplane bay in Sudan

Sudan updates: US brokers 72-hour truce in 'intense' talks

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Women sieving smashed rocks in the hope of finding hidden gold

Women risk health and safety to find gold in Senegal

Women risk health and safety to find gold in Senegal

Society22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Policemen wearing masks outside a Hong Kong court

Hong Kong student arrested over social media posts in Japan

Hong Kong student arrested over social media posts in Japan

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man holding up a black book with red seals, a poster of Stern magazine behind him

How a German magazine fell for fake Hitler diaries

How a German magazine fell for fake Hitler diaries

Culture22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The Joint Coordination Centre officials are seen onboard Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain

What's behind EU gripes over Ukrainian grain?

What's behind EU gripes over Ukrainian grain?

Politics1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man with a Saudi head cover passes the ground before an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James' Park

Saudis accused of sportswashing over English football funds

Saudis accused of sportswashing over English football funds

SoccerApril 22, 202304:49 min
More from Middle East

North America

A group of people holding signs in their hands

Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

PoliticsApril 23, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Two wrestlers in the sand, one upside down, while a referee and the crowd look on

Indigenous Olympics: Celebrating cultural heritage and strength

Indigenous Olympics: Celebrating cultural heritage and strength

Sports20 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage