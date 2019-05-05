Pakistan: Deadly bomb blast at Sufi shrine in Lahore

Police say a bomb targeting security forces guarding a Sufi shrine has detonated in the city of Lahore. State media report that at least three people are believed to have been killed so far, with many more wounded.
A bomb exploded near a major Sufi shrine in the Pakistani city of Lahore on Wednesday, according to police.
Hundreds of pilgrims were at the Data Darbar site as the country marks the holy month of Ramadan.
What we know so far
Police vehicle targeted
State TV showed pictures of badly-damaged patrol cars. Police official Muhammad Kashif said the blast may have been "a suicide attack targeting security officials' vehicle," adding that authorities were trying to get more details.
What is the Data Darbar? Built in the 11th century, the Data Darbar is the burial site of the saint Ali Hajveri and is one of the largest Sufi shrines in South Asia. It was hit by a suicide attack in 2010 that left over 40 people dead. Since then, it has had a heavy security presence.
more to come...
rt/rc (AFP, Reuters, AP)
