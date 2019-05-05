Pakistan: Deadly bomb blast at Sufi shrine in Lahore

A bomb exploded near a major Sufi shrine in the Pakistani city of Lahore on Wednesday, according to police.

Hundreds of pilgrims were at the Data Darbar site as the country marks the holy month of Ramadan.

What we know so far

The bomb exploded near security forces guarding the shrine.

Lahore's police chief said his officers were the intended target.

At least three people have been reported killed so far.

Police vehicle targeted

State TV showed pictures of badly-damaged patrol cars. Police official Muhammad Kashif said the blast may have been "a suicide attack targeting security officials' vehicle," adding that authorities were trying to get more details.

What is the Data Darbar? Built in the 11th century, the Data Darbar is the burial site of the saint Ali Hajveri and is one of the largest Sufi shrines in South Asia. It was hit by a suicide attack in 2010 that left over 40 people dead. Since then, it has had a heavy security presence.

more to come...

rt/rc (AFP, Reuters, AP)

