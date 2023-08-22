  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
BRICS summit
Water scarcity
Ukraine
CatastrophePakistan

Pakistan: Children trapped mid-air in broken cable car

1 hour ago

Military helicopters have reached the cable car, but a "risky" rescue mission was being hampered by high winds.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VQrE
A Pakistani military helicopter
A soldier was suspended from a sling from a helicopter, similar to this one, attempting to reach the cable car.Image: Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/picture alliance/AA

Pakistani special forces were attempting to rescue eight people, including six children, who were stranded in a broken cable car dangling from a single cable 900 feet (274 metres) over a ravine on Tuesday.

The cable car was stranded after one of its cables snapped off.

The incident happened as the children were on their way to school in a mountainous area in Battagram, about 124 miles (200 kilometers) north of Islamabad.

"One child has fainted due to heat and fear," said Shariq Riaz Khattak, a rescue official on the scene. 

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ordered authorities to utilize all resources to complete the rescue operation as soon as possible.

Complex helicopter rescue underway

The rescue mission is complicated due to by strong winds in the area, as well as the risk that the helicopter's rotor blades could further destabilize the lift.

"It has been nearly five hours since we are stuck mid-air. The situation is so bad that one man has already fainted. A helicopter arrived but left without conducting any operations," one of the adults trapped in the chairlift told Pakistan television channel Geo News by phone.

Nervous crowds on both sides of the ravine were watching the rescue operation.

"The parents are gathered at the site of the chairlift. What can they do? They are waiting for the rescue officials to get their children out. We are all worried," the children#s headmaster Ali Asghar Khan said. 

"It is going to be a highly risky mission. A slight miscalculation can result in a further disaster," rescue official Bilal Faizi said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

lo/fb (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Two people walk past the Sandton Convention Center, which is hosting the BRICS Summit

BRICS club boom: What to expect in Johannesburg

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of President Emmesron Mnangagwa during a campaign event in Harare

Zimbabwe election: Any hope for democratic change?

Zimbabwe election: Any hope for democratic change?

Politics22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Police officials inspect a burnt Salvation Army church in Jaranwala on the outskirts of Faisalabad

How Pakistan's blasphemy laws stir vigilante violence

How Pakistan's blasphemy laws stir vigilante violence

Religion23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Five people wearing white headphones stand at a bank of video screens, holding gaming controllers and playing.

Gamescom 2023: Bigger and more international

Gamescom 2023: Bigger and more international

Society3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A picture of Turkish businessman Hakan Camuz

Tracking Qatargate's 'Turkish businessman'

Tracking Qatargate's 'Turkish businessman'

Politics23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

File photo of smoke rising from the outskirts of the town of Jisr Al-Shughur in western Idlib province after an air strike by Russian warplanes.

Russia's other war in Syria

Russia's other war in Syria

Conflicts4 hours ago02:48 min
More from Middle East

Latin America

Hurricane Hilary hits Cabo San Lucas in Mexico's Baja California

Tropical Storm Hilary drenches Mexico, southern California

Tropical Storm Hilary drenches Mexico, southern California

CatastropheAugust 21, 202301:39 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage