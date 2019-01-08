Oxfam releases global inequality report amid ongoing controversy

Oxfam's annual report, this year entitled "Public Good or Private Wealth," has calculated that last year only 26 people owned more than the 3.8 billion people who make up the poorest half of humanity.

Based on data sets provided by Swiss bank Credit Suisse and the famous Forbes List of billionaires, the UK-based non-profit organization claims that between March/June 2017 and March/June 2018 the wealth of the super-rich grew by $2.5 billion (€2.2 billion) per day on average, while the bottom half of the world population saw their wealth dwindle by $500 million daily over the period.

"Our economy is broken, with hundreds of millions of people living in extreme poverty while huge rewards go to those at the very top," Oxfam added in a dire note.

Read more: Jeff Bezos: Amazon CEO knocks Microsoft founder Bill Gates off Forbes list top spot

While acknowledging the progress the world has made in recent decades in reducing the numbers of people living in extreme poverty, it cites evidence from the World Bank that the rate of reduction has slowed since 2013.

"Governments face a stark choice today — a choice between a life of dignity for all their citizens or continued extreme wealth for a tiny few," Oxfam warns, and offers a series of interventionist policy prescriptions to help fight inequality.

Recommendations

1. Deliver universal free health care, education and other public services that also work for women and girls. Stop supporting privatization of public services. Provide pensions, child benefits and other social protection for all. Design all services to ensure they also deliver for women and girls.

2. Free up women's time by easing the millions of unpaid hours they spend every day caring for their families and homes. Let those who do this essential work have a say in budget decisions and make freeing up women's time a key objective of government spending. Invest in public services including water, electricity and childcare that reduce the time needed to do this unpaid work.

3. End the under-taxation of rich individuals and corporations. Tax wealth and capital at fairer levels. Stop the race to the bottom on personal income and corporate taxes. Eliminate tax avoidance and evasion by corporates and the super-rich. Agree a new set of global rules and institutions to fundamentally redesign the tax system to make it fair, with developing countries having an equal seat at the table.

Global elite named in Paradise Papers Bono and Nude Estates U2 frontman and activist Bono was one of the highest-profile players named in the papers. In an elaborate web of financial transactions, Bono invested in a Maltese company called Nude Estates that was involved in a shady deal over a Lithuanian shopping mall. Malta is famous for its liberal tax policies. A spokesman for the singer denied any wrongdoing.

Global elite named in Paradise Papers US commerce secretary President Donald Trump's Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross was listed in the papers for his interests in the Russian gas company Sibur. Ross has now been accused of failing to disclose his Russian connections to Congress during his confirmation hearing, though Ross has argued that as the company is not one facing US sanctions, he was not obliged to disclose them.

Global elite named in Paradise Papers Queen's private estate in hot water Queen Elizabeth II is provided an income by her private estate, the Duchy of Lancaster. According to the Paradise Papers, the duchy invested 10 million pounds ($13 million) in offshore accounts in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. The estate has said that the investments are legal.

Global elite named in Paradise Papers Formula One champion Reigning Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton reportedly avoided taxes on his private jet through an elaborate tax avoidance scheme, according go the Paradise Papers. The leaked documents show that Hamilton received a £3.3 million tax refund in 2013 after his plane was imported to the Isle of Man, a low tax British dependency located off the western coast of England.

Global elite named in Paradise Papers Germany's former chancellor Gerhard Schröder, leader of Germany from 1998 to 2005, was named for his management role at the Russian-British energy firm TNK-BP in 2009. The company was registered in the tax haven British Virgin Islands. In 2013, TNK-BP was bought by Russian energy giant Rosneft — where Schröder is now the independent director of the board.

Global elite named in Paradise Papers Colombia's president caught According to the papers, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is listed as the director of two offshore companies in Barbados. He previously claimed to have severed ties with them in 2000 when he became minister of finance.

Global elite named in Paradise Papers Lifestyles of the rich and famous Not all of the revelations in the Paradise Papers necessarily detail illegal activity. But they do shed light on some of the strange investments and luxurious possessions of the world's elite, including Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's yacht. Besides Microsoft, other US companies like Apple, McDonald's, Facebook and Walmart were found to have ties to Appleby.

Global elite named in Paradise Papers Madonna medical supplies One of the odd investments listed in the Paradise Papers is singer Madonna's stake in a medical supply firm. Actress Keira Knightley was also found to have stock in a Jersey-based real-estate firm. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



Controversy

Policymakers should take Oxfam's findings and suggestions with a grain of salt, however, since even after repeated criticism year after year, the report remains methodologically sloppy. Their calculation of inequality is based on "net assets" in which the assets owned by individuals, such as property and shares, is subtracted by their debt liabilities, to calculate their position in the global wealth distribution. Income is excluded from the calculation.

Read more: Global Wealth Report finds millennials in financial fix

One of the most intuitive problems with this is that the poorest people by this method are not those in developing countries living with little to nothing, but young professionals, who own no assets with a significant degree of student debt. It seems absurd to believe that a Harvard graduate in his first job, with a steady income, is somehow worse off than those living with little debt in sub-Saharan Africa or Southeast Asia, simply because he had to take out a loan for college.

Jamie White, research director at the UK think tank, Institute of Economic Affairs, says that what Oxfam's got fundamentally wrong here isn't so much the inclusion of the debt; it's the failure to recognize the asset it has funded.

"It's true that a Harvard graduate, say from law school, has a high debt. But what Oxfam isn't counting is the value from this degree," he says.

Issues like these persist throughout Oxfam's work. Individual data, for example, does not capture family assets nor the pension claims that one has. Last year, Oxfam tried to dismiss claims that pension funds act as institutional investors for the average person by claiming "even in countries where pension funds are significant institutional investors, in effect sharing the returns with pensioners, their share of these lucrative assets has been declining."

This is contrasted with the evidence that pension funds and liabilities represent a growing share of the global economy. Pension funds are rapidly expanding around the world, with China having the fastest growth rate. Ignoring this distorts the findings on the real ownership structures of capital assets.

Watch video 03:28 Now live 03:28 mins. Share The wealthy and their enablers Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2u9A1 The wealthy and their enablers

What really matters

It is clear that the Oxfam report is not of the high academic caliber worthy of the sort of media attention it generates. The organization's notion that global wealth is a collective pool to which people around the world contribute, and from which the rich take the lion's share, depriving others is preposterous.

Jamie White says that taking away the wealth of the 26 super-rich and giving it to the poor — a policy Oxfam may favor — wouldn't help at all. "All that would happen is they would double their net worth, and that would amount to an increase of $750 [per person]. That's not an increase in their income, but a one-off payment. It wouldn't really change their lives at all," he says.

But the underlying problem of inequality is nonetheless real. Economist David Autor from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that a significant degree of inequality can be explained by what is referred to as "superstar firms" such as Big Tech companies, who significantly outperform everyone else.

Read more: Number of billionaires rises rapidly

Research into the likes of Google and Facebook shows that most inequality is not between bosses and their employees, but between those that work at superstar companies with smaller labor forces, and everyone else.

That is why Jamie White argues that rather than increasing the scope of regulations that allows for special interests to capture policy, the focus should be on increasing competition and reducing barriers to market entry. A more competitive market economy would increase prosperity and combat cronyism in a much more effective manner than the suggestions proposed by Oxfam.