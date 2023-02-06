Over 1,000 dead in Turkey, Syria after powerful earthquake

Over 900 people have been confirmed dead in Turkey and hundreds were killed in Syria after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Tremors were felt as far away as Lebanon, Cyprus and Egypt.

The death toll has continued to rise rapidly following a strong earthquake which rocked southern Turkey and northern Syria in the early hours of Monday morning.

Speaking at a briefing, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that according to updated figures, 912 people had been confirmed dead while over 5,300 people had been injured. Erdogan said that the priority at this stage was the ongoing search and rescue operation.

Health officials in Syria say the death toll has risen to more than 230 there.

"The earthquake toll rose to 237 killed and 639 injured," Ahmed Damiriyye, an aide to Syria's health minister, said on Syrian state television.

The US Geological Service said a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Gaziantep, a key industrial hub near the border with Syria. Tremors could also be felt as far as Lebanon, Cyprus, and Egypt.

Rescue efforts underway

Rescue workers have been deployed in Turkey and Syria to pull survivors from the rubble. Residents have also been helping search for survivors among the piles of rubble and debris.

Heavy snowfall was hampering rescue efforts in some parts with roads covered in ice and snow.

"I convey my best wishes to all our citizens who were affected by the earthquake," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

"We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage."

Many apartment blocks were destroyed in Turkey's Kahramanmaras Province Image: Omer Yasin Ergin/AA/picture alliance

While Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) was coordinating search and rescue operations, international agencies were also deploying resources to help.

EU sending search and rescue teams

The EU's Crisis Commissioner Janez Lenarcic confirmed that rescue teams were traveling to Turkey to help local agencies.

"Ten Urban Search and Rescue teams have been quickly mobilised from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground," EU commissioners Josep Borrell and Lenarcic said in a statement.

Turkey's military has established an air corridor to enable search and rescue teams to reach disaster zones as quickly as possible.

"We mobilised our planes to send medical teams, search and rescue teams and their vehicles to the earthquake zone," a statement citing Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

The World Health Organization said one of the primary concerns was trauma care of those caught up in the devastating earthquake.

"National authorities will be focussing on search and rescue at the moment," a WHO spokesperson told Reuters news agency in a statement. "Then we will expect an increased need for trauma care to treat the injured and to support the entire health system in affected areas."

Buildings destroyed in Turkey, Syria

According to early reports a large number of buildings have been destroyed in provinces in southern Turkey.

Turkey's president said that more than 2,800 buildings had collapsed in a situation update.

Syria's state media also reported that some buildings had collapsed in Aleppo and the central city of Hama. Tremors were also felt in Damascus.

Civilians in parts of southern Turkey were forced out of their homes into the snow Image: Volkan Kasik/AA/picture alliance

The head of Syria's National Earthquake Center, Raed Ahmed, told local media that this was "historically, the biggest earthquake recorded in the history of the center."

The White Helmets rescue organization said buildings also collapsed in the rebel-held areas of northwestern Syria, adding that the situation was "disastrous."

The region is one of the world's most active earthquake zones.

Thousands of people were killed and many more displaced when a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the western city of Izmit in 1999.

In 2011, more than 500 people were killed by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in the eastern city of Van.

The earthquake caused widespread damage across Turkey's southern provinces Image: Eren Bozkurt/AA/picture alliance

Offers of support

Turkey's government has declared a "level 4 alarm" that calls for international assistance.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said he had been in communication with Turkish officials and said the US was ready to help.

"We stand in full solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria after the deadly earthquake that hit this morning," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his dismay at the news of the earthquake and said: "We mourn with the victims and fear for those buried. Germany will of course send help."

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said: "My thoughts are with the relatives of the victims of this terrible earthquake," and went on to say "Together with our partners, we will quickly get help on the way."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed "full solidarity with our ally Turkiye" and said that he was in touch with President Erdogan. Stoltenberg said that allies were mobilizing support.

French President Emmanuel Macron said his country also stood ready to provide emergency aid to Turkey and Syria and said that "thoughts are with the bereaved families."

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent a message of support and also offered assistance.

"I am shocked to learn of deaths and injuries of hundreds of people as a result of the earthquake in Turkey," Zelenskyy wrote in a tweet. "At this time, we stand by the friendly Turkish people and are ready to provide the necessary assistance,'' Zelenskyy said.

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also said his country was prepared to provide any assistance if needed.

Greece has been among the countries offering assistance to Ankara. "Greece will help immediately," said Greek head of government

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, despite tensions between his country and Turkey.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences and said his country was ready to help.

"Please accept my deep condolences on the numerous human casualties and large-scale destruction caused by a powerful earthquake in your country," Putin said in a message to Erdogan.

kb,zc/fb (AFP, Reuters, AP)