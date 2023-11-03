Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins best picture
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" has won the Oscar for best picture. It was nominated along with nine other films including Germany's anti-war drama "All Quiet on the Western Front," which picked up four wins.
'Everything Everywhere All At Once'
With 11 nods, the sci-fi action comedy was the top favorite. It ended up taking home seven awards, including best picture. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's genre-bending film tells the story of a laundromat owner, Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), who not only has trouble with her taxes, husband and daughter, but also discovers several parallel universes in which she is called to fight against evil.
'All Quiet on the Western Front'
The German Netflix remake of Erich Maria Remarque's anti-war drama had already made film history with nine nominations. No other work from Germany has ever received so many Oscar nods. Directed by Edward Berger, the film depicts the horrors of World War I from the perspective of a young soldier. It won four awards, including best international feature film, score and cinematography.
'The Banshees of Inisherin'
Martin McDonagh's tragicomedy impresses with clever dialogue and black humor. The nine-time nominated film is about a man who suddenly decides to end his friendship with his neighbor on an Irish island in 1923. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star in this bizarrely escalating argument. Both ended up losing out to Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan, respectively.
'Elvis'
Director Baz Luhrmann brings rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley back to life in this biopic. Austin Butler slips into the role of the hip-swinging entertainer — a performance recognized with a nod in the best actor category. Tom Hanks plays manager Colonel Tom Parker, who discovered and promoted Elvis but also enriched himself on his back. The film had eight nominations but went home empty-handed.
'The Fabelmans'
Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age autobiographical drama "The Fabelmans" was nominated for seven Oscars, including best picture, but was also shut out. In his most personal work to date, the 76-year-old director returns to his childhood and youth in the 1950s and '60s. The film stars Michelle Williams as the mother and Paul Dano as the father of a filmmaking enthusiast, played by Gabriel LaBelle.
'Tar'
In this film, Cate Blanchett plays fictional star conductor Lydia Tar. Scoring six nominations — but no wins — Todd Field's psychodrama deals with the issue of abuse of power in the cultural world. Blanchett's performance has already been crowned with several awards, though she lost the best actress award to Michelle Yeoh of "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
'Top Gun: Maverick'
Tom Cruise returns as pilot Pete Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick," more than 30 years after the initial blockbuster hit from 1986. In the sequel, Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell trains young pilots for a dangerous combat mission. The impressive flight scenes were filmed with real F18 fighter jets. The action blockbuster earned six Oscar nominations, and took home one prize for best sound.
'Avatar: The Way of Water'
James Cameron's 3D epic "Avatar: The Way of Water" is a huge box office hit. He received four Oscar nominations for the new work set on the planet Pandora, which follows the Na'vi struggle against colonizers. The film has been praised for its stunning visuals created through special effects, for which it was honored with an Oscar.
'Triangle of Sadness'
The Swedish film "Triangle of Sadness," directed by Ruben Ostlund, is an unparalleled social satire that has already won the Palme d'Or, the main prize at the Cannes Film Festival. It also received three Academy Award nominations, though was shut out on Sunday. Set largely on a luxury yacht, the film caricatures over-the-top characters from the world of social media influencers and the superrich.
'Women Talking'
The film by Canadian director Sarah Polley received two nominations at this year's Oscars, and ended up winning for best adapted screenplay. The #MeToo drama follows a group of women in a religious community who for years are drugged and raped by men at night. After they find out, they meet in a barn to discuss what should happen next.
Update, March 13, 2023: This gallery has been revised to add the names of some of the winners of the 95th Academy Awards.