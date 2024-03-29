Oscar-winning Oppenheimer finally premieres in Japan

Highly acclaimed movie Oppenheimer has gone on show in Japanese movie theaters, many months after its release elsewhere. The story of the architect of the atomic bomb is particularly sensitive in the country.

"Oppenheimer," the winner of the Oscars Best Picture award, was finally shown in Japanese cinemas on Friday, where the subject of the creation of the atomic bomb remains a highly charged and emotional subject.

Director Christopher Nolan's blockbuster hit the big screens in the United States and other countries in July at the same time as "Barbie" — prompting a viral phenomenon dubbed "Barbenheimer" by movie buffs.

But while the famous doll's movie premiered in Japan in August, "Oppenheimer" has been conspicuously absent from the country's cinemas for months.

More to come...

rc/sms (AFP, AP)