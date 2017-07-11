Oscar-winning actress Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

Oscar-winning actress Olivia de Havilland died Sunday peacefully of natural causes at her Paris home, according to her New York-based publicist Lisa Goldberg. She was 104.

During a career that spanned six decades, de Havilland starred in a series of dramas, Westerns and period pieces, most notably as the self-sacrificing Melanie Wilkes in the film "Gone with the Wind" and Maid Marian in "The Adventures of Robin Hood."

De Havilland often portrayed beautiful, sweet and romantic female characters. She won an Oscar for best actress in the 1947 melodrama "To each his own" about out-of-wedlock birth and, three years later, for her leading role in the romantic film "The heiress."

De Havilland was the last surviving lead from "Gone with the wind," an irony, she once said, as Melanie Wilkes was the only major character to die in the film.

Based on Margaret Mitchell's best-selling Civil War novel and directed by Victor Fleming, "Gone with the Wind" won 10 Academy Awards. The movie has since been heavily criticized for its glorified portrait of slavery, with activists calling for the film's ban for its racist content.

In 2008, de Havilland received a National Medal of Arts and was awarded France's Legion of Honor two years later.

