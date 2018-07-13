 Opinion: They must know they′re bad | Technology | DW | 19.07.2018

Technology

Opinion: They must know they're bad

It's an open secret at the Farnborough International Airshow that a huge chunk of the business done is military. So why, asks DW's Zulfikar Abbany, don't we, or the arms companies, want to talk about it?

Farnborough International Airshow (DW/Z. Abbany )

From the outside looking in, the Farnborough International Airshow — and its sister in Paris — have always been about spectacular fly displays, families marveling at WWI flying machines, and, yes, unfortunately, the odd accident.

Then there are the big ticket items — political appearances, talk about trade and jobs, and the unveiling of "superjumbo," long-haul aircraft, like the Airbus A380, which was first announced at Farnborough in 1990. This year Boeing's 777 was a special attraction.

There's even a STEM outreach program to encourage young people into careers in science, technology, engineering or math. And star astronauts like Britain's Tim Peake turn up for walkabouts with the prime minister. 

But we hardly ever hear about the military muscle on display — the weapons on sale, the hoards of uniformed men (and it is usually men) with their stern faces, inspecting ugly carriers in an obligatory grey-green. Or the missiles and bombs.

And yet they are here, clear as day, boys with their toys.

You get invited to press briefings by Raytheon, a tech company of ancient proportions — it was founded in 1922 and remains an "innovation leader, specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions." In fact, I was chased by a PR company to join briefings on their "next generation jammer" and radar innovation in electronic warfare.

But when I asked for a statement on tape, the first response was, "Oooh, I'd rather not say anything unscripted."

Why ever not, I wondered? Do you have something to hide?

Abbany Zulfikar Kommentarbild App

DW Science's Zulfikar Abbany

In the end, Travis Slocumb, the vice president of Raytheon Electronic Warfare, and his press-handler deigned to give me two minutes, but they were very cautious.

"We want to tell the world what we're doing, just a little. Not too much, just a little," said Slocumb.

Across the way, I bumbled into another of the exclusive "chalets" reserved for the really important companies. Actually, they are more like temporary mansions. This one in particular had a land-based missile launcher parked out the front, and replica missiles for all to ogle (yes, I'm pretty sure they were replicas).

It was home to MBDA Missile Systems.

I spoke at length to a young head of press, who reeked of a wine and canopy lunch. Nice enough chap, and knowledgable. He was quite happy to explain all their technology, the innovation that goes into making truly effective bombs, double warheads and the like, the physics of it, and was proud to tell me MBDA had received a Queen's Award for Enterprise in Innovation for developing an extra guidance mode for their Brimstone radar guided anti-armor missile. Wow. I was all a jitter. But things turned as he glowed with sheer excitement, telling me to watch videos online of MBDA's Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM). To paraphrase, "Like, it's really cool."

So I said, "Look, I'll be honest, I'm not the greatest fan of war, but I do see how there's a transfer of technology across many areas of innovation, so can we talk on the record?"

I pinged him my cell number and with a smile he said he'd get back to me … which, of course, he never did.  

And, again, I have to ask, why ever not? What's there to hide? Why are you men, backed by all your missiles, so scared to talk about arms openly?

It's not just me, either.

Emma Sangster of Forces Watch says there is a creeping militarization of civil society. Speaking on a radio current affairs program on Wednesday, Sangster said her organization was concerned that "arms companies are being given the opportunity to promote themselves to schools and students." On Friday at Farnborough, the Futures Day features activities for school kids, and Sangster called out MBDA in particular, which will, she said, give students the chance to handle a shoulder-mounted weapons system.

Paul Everitt, a Farnborough International chairman who was also interviewed, said he was quite comfortable with the mix of military and civilian activities at the airshow.

But like Sangster, I don't think shoulder-mounted weapons are the kind of excitement, or inspiration, we should be offering the young.      

Certainly not without a proper conversation around their development and use, and we're never going to have that conversation when we let companies like Raytheon and MBDA, to name just two, to be so tight-lipped.

  • 10 Years of the Airbus 380 (Master Films/P. Pigeyre)

    The Airbus A380 a birthday kid with wrinkles

    The giant

    The A380 is simply impressive and puts almost every other competitor on the airfield in the shadow — literally. With a length of 72.7 meters (238 feet) the plane has a wingspan of 79.8 meters and is over 24 meters tall. On its two decks, the airline Emirates can accommodate 489 passengers in its three-class extra-wide-room version, and up to 615 passengers in its two-class long-range model.

  • The beginning of an era? (em company/P. Masclet)

    The Airbus A380 a birthday kid with wrinkles

    The first landing

    On April 27, 2005 the first official flight of the giant took place. After 3 hours and 54 minutes in the air, it landed safely. At the time it seemed inconceivable to fly with less than four engines. Since then it has become clear that a mere two turbines are enough to carry such giants — and for significantly less money. Yet developing this technology would likely run into the billions.

  • 10 Years of the Airbus 380 (Airbus)

    The Airbus A380 a birthday kid with wrinkles

    The original

    Singapore Airlines was the first airline to deploy the A380. Here the proud new owners are shown on the tarmac in Toulouse — gathered together to document the great day. Back then on October 15, 2007, the future of passenger flying was still seen in terms of size: The more passengers transported at once, the more profit for the airline.

  • The very first one (Master Films/P. Pigeyre)

    The Airbus A380 a birthday kid with wrinkles

    The beginning of an era?

    The giant passenger jet was also well received by travelers. They weren't bothered that the boarding of so many passengers sometimes took a bit longer. However, the infrastructure of most airports is overwhelmed by the gigantic A380. For this reason, the aircraft flies most frequently between major airports like London, Frankfurt, New York and Singapore.

  • 10 years of the Airbus 380 (em company/H. Goussé)

    The Airbus A380 a birthday kid with wrinkles

    A Herculean task

    It's not just competitors like Boeing that make life for Airbus difficult. The company's own structure is demanding and hinders streamlining. Individual components for the aircraft are manufactured in France, Germany, Spain, Great Britain, China and the USA. That's why the body of a giant A380 can be seen on a country road once in a while.

  • 10 years of the Airbus 380 (Airbus)

    The Airbus A380 a birthday kid with wrinkles

    A worrying trend

    Naturally, smaller planes are selling better than mega aircraft like the A380 — here the shell of the first model. Despite this commonly acknowledged fact, declining sales figures are a cause for concern. Last year only 28 A380s were delivered. This year it will be 15. Next year only 12 will leave the workshop. By 2019, Airbus only expects to deliver eight.

  • 10 years of the Airbus 380 (em company/H. Goussé)

    The Airbus A380 a birthday kid with wrinkles

    The end of an era?

    Whatever the future of the A380 will actually look like, it is certain that Airbus has just ended a successful era. At the end of this year, the company's chief salesman, John Leahy, will retire. In his 23 years, he had been able to sell 15,500 aircraft for around $1.7 trillion. His successor will be measured by this — sales of more A380s would be helpful in any case.

  • 10 years of the Airbus 380 (Airbus)

    The Airbus A380 a birthday kid with wrinkles

    An uncertain future

    Airbus isn't the only one worried about mega planes. Its competitor Boeing only builds around six of its jumbo jets a year — and they are used for cargo. Yet the outgoing Airbus salesman John Leahy is nonetheless certain that passenger numbers will double. He sees the problem on the ground and not with the A380, complaining that airports need to be prepared. Maybe the A380 does have a future.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann (tr)


