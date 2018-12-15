Opinion: The hideous face of communism is alive and well in Romania

There is an old line that comes from the days of Romania's "Socialist realism" style of literary-ideological manipulation: "The party is in everything: In all the things that are right now and in all things the sun will smile on tomorrow!"

That sentiment, from the darkest times of Romania's communist dictatorship, is true again today — 29 years almost to the day after the fall of communism in the southeastern European country. Or rather, it remains true.

The governing party PSD — the abbreviation actually stands for Social Democratic Party — rules in an absolutist manner and continues its attacks against the European Union and the rule of law. It sees any betrayal of the PSD as a betrayal of Romania. With this and similar nationalist and populist messages, the PSD is steering the cart — that is, Romania — back into the depths of the Ceausescu dictatorship.

Ceausescu-style apparatchiks

Party leader Liviu Dragnea, who was long ago found guilty of election fraud, and his camarilla indulge unrestrainedly in regressive and stupid slogans and couldn't care less about the damage they are doing to their country.

PSD leader Dragnea has taken to blaming the EU, foreign countries, and other alleged bogeymen for Romania's woes

Now, just a few days before Romania takes over the presidency of the Council of the European Union, the supposedly social-liberal government in Bucharest is showing its true and deeply anti-European, inhuman colors.

Yes, populist and nationalist apparatchiks like those of the Ceausescu era still exist and want to continue to determine the fate of the country. Politicians who are either corrupt or under suspicion of corruption are pursuing only one goal: The "zero point" that is to mark their total seizure of power.

Since taking power two years ago, the ruling coalition has been desperately trying to have an amnesty and pardon law passed. Co-opting the judiciary and watering down the fight against corruption became the top priority of the puppet government of PSD leader Dragnea. He and other party colleagues are to be washed clean of all corruption allegations and convictions so that they themselves can again take high, or even highest, office.

Robert Schwarz leads DW's Romanian desk

Civil society and the liberal-conservative President Klaus Iohannis have stood shoulder to shoulder to fight these attempts again and again. And a few weeks ago, even Brussels, with considerable delay, finally voiced criticism.

And that criticism was so loud and clear that suddenly the entire anti-European energy of the post-communists was unleashed: They proclaimed that Romania was not a "second-class" country and would not allow itself to be "discriminated against" by the European Commission and the European Parliament.

They did not say a word about their own misconduct; according to the government, foreign countries, the EU, George Soros, the "parallel state" and the president are to blame instead.

Mass protests in Romania 2017 rallies in the capital Demonstrators joined several rallies in the capital Bucharest in February last year to protest against the government for decriminalizing certain corruption offences. The country's left-wing government adopted an emergency law to make abuse of power punishable only when it concerns sums that exceed 200,000 lei (44,000 euros)

Mass protests in Romania Crowds hit the streets Protesters set fire to street signs during scuffles with police. The government claims the new laws were necessary to bring the eastern European country's criminal code in line with recent constitutional court rulings.

Mass protests in Romania Police firing tear gas Protesters say the proposed changes would be a blow to anti-corruption drives in Romania that have been ongoing for several years. Some demonstrators hurled bottles, firecrackers and stones at security forces, who responded by firing tear gas.

Mass protests in Romania Nationwide riots Hundreds of thousands of protesters braved freezing temperatures in cities across the country. President Klaus Iohanis called the adoption of the law "a day of mourning for the rule of law ... which has received a grave blow from the enemies of justice."

Mass protests in Romania Riot police called out Four police and two demonstrators sustained minor injuries after protests turned violent in front of the Romanian parliament, police said. Twenty protesters were arrested and a number of Molotov cocktails were seized, according to a police statement.

Mass protests in Romania Protest in front of the government headquarters Between 200,000 and 300,000 demonstrators were reported to have turned out. Many shouted "Thieves!" and called on the government to step down in the light of the emergency decree. Author: Nadine Berghausen



The president a traitor?

Dragnea even wants Klaus Iohannis to be investigated for high treason because the president had dared to claim that the current government was not in a position to take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

In 2019, according to the nationalist populists, people want a kind-hearted, "Romanian" president who loves his country. With this renewed allusion to the fact that the head of state belongs to the German minority, the unrestrained slander campaign against Iohannis has reached a new climax.

Dragnea uses xenophobic resentments to distract attention from catastrophic government policies. He talks like a dictator. It is not only in Bucharest that comparisons are made with former communist ruler Ceausescu, 29 years after his ouster and execution in December 1989.

On January 1, 2019, Romania takes over the presidency of the Council of the European Union. A presidency that will be marked by slander campaigns, propaganda and fake news from a party that, like its communist predecessor, wants to be in everything that is and in all things the sun will smile on tomorrow. But Dragnea, like every autocrat that has ever been, forgets one crucial fact: He who laughs last usually laughs best!

The world commemorates victims of communism The Czech Republic: Memorial for the victims Seven bronze sculptures stand on a white stairway at the foot of the Prague Petřin Hill. Inaugurated in 2002, the memorial was originated by sculptor and former political prisoner Olbram Zoulbek. In the inscription of the pedestal it is not only dedicated to those, "imprisoned or executed but also for all those whose life was ruined by totalitarian despotism."

The world commemorates victims of communism Germany: Hohenschönhausen Memorial More than 11,000 people were imprisoned between 1951 and 1989 in the remand center of the GDR secret police (Stasi). Previously the grounds, in the Berlin neighborhood of Hohenschönhausen, were used by the Soviet occupying power as a special camp for alleged regime opponents. From there, the prisoners were transported to the Nazi-built concentration camp Sachsenhausen.

The world commemorates victims of communism Romania: Remembrance of the resistance Since 2016, this 20-meter-high memorial made up of three wings by the sculptor Mihai Buculei has stood on the pedestal of a torn-down Lenin statue in Bucharest. It is situated in front of one of the most important buildings from the Stalin era, at Free Press Square. The initiative was the idea of the Association of Former Political Prisoners.

The world commemorates victims of communism Albania: "House of Leaves" In Tirana, the first memorial after the overthrow of the Stalinist regimes was opened in 2017. During the Nazi era, the German occupiers had used the building as a prison. After the Communists came to power in 1945, people were tortured and killed here. Later the secret police used the "House of Leaves," which got its name because of the climbing plants on the exterior of the building.

The world commemorates victims of communism Georgia: Museum of Soviet Occupation In Gori, the birthplace of Joseph Stalin, the Soviet dictator still enjoys hero status in the museum named after him – 65 years after his death and 27 years after Georgia regained its independence. Currently there are plans to overhaul the exhibition. The crimes committed under Stalin have only been a central issue at the Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi since 2006.

The world commemorates victims of communism Kazakhstan: Victims of the famine Around 1.5 million Kazakhs fell victim to the famine of 1932/33, caused by mismanagement and forced collectivism. The sculpture ensemble in Astana is dedicated to the dead. It was inaugurated on 31 May 2012, the national day of remembrance to the victims of political repression.

The world commemorates victims of communism Latvia: The Freedom Memorial "Milda" is the nickname given to the 19-meter-high obelisk of a woman’s enthroned figure in Riga. It was erected in the 1930s, before the Soviet occupation in 1940. The statue is the central memorial for Latvians for their will to freedom and self-determination. In past decades it has repeatedly served as the starting point for protests and resistance.

The world commemorates victims of communism Mongolia: Victims of political repression Located between Russia and China, Mongolia suffered under foreign occupation and exploitation for nearly all of the 20th century. For a long time, it was both politically and economically dependent on the Soviet Union. The museum to the memory of the victims of political repression was opened in 1996 in Ulan Bator; a year later, the memorial was added.

The world commemorates victims of communism Korea: "Bridge of Freedom" The bridge over the Imjin River, erected at the beginning of the 20th century, is the only bridge connecting North and South Korea. It was of great military importance during the 1950-1953 Korean War. On the southern side via a wooden pier you can reach the border. Many visitors leave flags and personal messages at this place.

The world commemorates victims of communism Cambodia: Victims of the Khmer Rouge An estimated 2.2 million Cambodians were killed during the terror regime of the Khmer Rouge. That was approximately half of the population. After the invasion, also by communist troops from Vietnam, human remains and skulls were publicly exhibited, in order to document the crimes. Even today, many mass graves have yet to be discovered.

The world commemorates victims of communism USA: Goddess of Democracy This statue in Washington DC, inaugurated in 2007, is a replica of the "Goddess of Democracy" erected by Chinese students in 1989 during their fatal protests on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Local politicians worked alongside eastern European freedom fighters such as Vaclav Havel and Lech Wałesa to erect this memorial in the US capital.

The world commemorates victims of communism USA: The victims of Katyn In 1940, Soviets murdered around 4,400 Polish prisoners of war – mainly officers – in a forest near the Russian village of Katyn. In Poland, the massacre is synonymous for a series of mass killings. The initiative for the memorial in New Jersey, which is dedicated to all the victims of Soviet communism, started with Polish migrants in the US. Author: Marcel Fürstenau



