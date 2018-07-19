Opinion: the DFB can only lose

For years, the DFB (German football association) has taken pride on its migrant background by filming commercials with the parents of its multicultural players, handing out integration awards and basking in the splendor of praise from German chancellors and presidents. And now one player sweeps it all away with three tweets?

No. Mesut Özil is not just any player. He is the leading example of integration work by the federation and the national team. And yes, much of what was before considered right is now in question. Those who know Özil's story know he never was, nor wanted to be, the face of integration. But that's what sometimes happens: others write one's own narrative, and the DFB played a big role in writing Özil's story. But with the crashing end to the perfect marriage between Özil and the DFB, a completely different problem comes to light.

The Özil affair damages Germany's bid for the Euros

DW's Joscha Weber

On September 27, UEFA, Europe's administrative body for football, will award the 2024 European Championship hosting rights. The applicants: Germany and Turkey. It is a delicate race between two nations, divided even before the Özil affair. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can already claim Özil's resignation as a political victory. "His attitude is completely patriotic," crowed Erdogan about Özil who knows that Turkey's bid for the Euros will profit from the massive racist allegations against Grindel, the DFB and German society.

Direct political statements against an opposing bid are not permitted, but the issue could come up during the personal discussions of the 16 voting members of the UEFA Executive Committee — DFB president Reinhard Grindel and his Turkish counterpart Servet Yardimci are not allowed to vote.

Turkey's bid, which was once clearly unpopular due to the 2016 coup attempt, an ailing economy and political instability, is back on track. Erdogan's autocracy offers UEFA a wide range of guarantees and, of course, tax breaks which traditionally have been music to the ears of football officials.

Two months of campaigning remain for Germany to promote their bid for the Euros. Not only does the country have the obvious qualifications of a great economic power, excellent infrastructure, great stadiums and a functioning constitutional state, but it has also already granted "government guarantees" which translate into tax exemptions. They are what UEFA demands for their highly touted Euros. UEFA earned €1.93 billion ($2.26 billion in 2016) in revenue at the last Euros in France, around €830 million of was profit for them.

The competition for the Euros is long over and right now a successful bid depends on good personal relationships and solid arguments. The German bid is not in the best position when it comes to that front.

The DFB dilemma

Reinhard Grindel, the DFB president and head of Germany's hosting bid, is bruised and battered. After Özil broadsided him with accusations of racism, many have called for Grindel's resignation. The problem regarding Grindel is the same one that the DFB faced with national team coach Joachim Löw: there is no other alternative.

The DFB can force Grindel to resign. But that will lead to Germany's bid for the Euros to fail since no one can take on the management of the sport's political landscape on such short notice and establish reliable contacts with European associations. So the DFB are forced to stick with Grindel. But at the same time, they are to lose face and the backing of the public — a majority has called for Grindel's resignation.

The reason for his unfavorable approval rating is his fluctuation in the Özil affair: sometimes reprimanding, sometimes supporting, sometimes demonizing the playmaker. Grindel showed as much rigidness as a flag in the wind. And if this makes the general public uncomfortable, a discomfort that cannot be hidden from UEFA executives.

Apart from the still incomplete awarding of the 2006 World Cup — which should not irritate UEFA officials — both a change in leadership and the discrimination accusations from Özil could be a problem for Germany's Euro bid. The DFB are using the slogan "United by Football" as part of their bid for the Euros. After the "#ZSMMN" campaign, another PR slogan could come back to bite them.