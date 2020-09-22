 Opinion: Leon Draisaitl the best ice hockey player in the world right now | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.09.2020

Sports

Opinion: Leon Draisaitl the best ice hockey player in the world right now

It's something German ice hockey fans, and the German hockey community, couldn't have imagined just five years ago. The best hockey player in the world, at least for now, is a German, writes DW's Chuck Penfold.

Leon Draisaitl (picture-alliance/AP/J. McWhorter)

You may have to be a hockey fan to understand how big a star Leon Draisaitl has just become in what's not considered a typically German sport 

The NHL, more than almost any other league, has this slightly weird tradition of handing out individual awards with names that don't immediately reveal what the prize is all about. You can only understand their significance if you take the time to learn a bit about the history of the game and its quirks 

On Monday night, Draisaitl completed the supreme hat trick of Art Ross Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award.  

Can there really be any question that, despite the fact that his Edmonton Oilers yet again failed to live up to expectations in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Draisaitl has been the world's best hockey player over a weird and often troubled past 12 months? Not based on the silverware he's walked away with. 

DW's Chuck Penfold

DW's Chuck Penfold

The Art Ross speaks for itself – most points scored in the regular season. The Hart Memorial Trophy recognizes the "player judged most valuable to his team" as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association. The Ted Lindsay Award goes to the player regarded as the most outstanding over the past months – by his fellow players.  

Esteemed company

Now go back and look at some of the names that have graced the Art Ross Trophy alone; Gordie Howe, Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby, Wayne Gretzky, and of course Draisaitl's teammate in Edmonton, Connor McDavid. These are just a few, but they demonstrate what esteemed company Draisaitl has entered.  

It hasn't always been a straight path to success for the son of former German national team forward Peter Draisaitl and a product of the Cologne Sharks and Adler Mannheim youth programs.  

In 2014, Draisaitl was picked third overall, the highest-ever German choice in the history of the NHL entry draft.  But hwasn't an instant star in his rookie year in Edmonton and wound up being sent down to the junior Western Hockey League for more seasoning. When he returned to the big club the following campaignhe was there to stay, and ever since, his development has been on a rapid upward curve. With his hard work and dedication to success, there is every reason to believe that the sky is the limit for Germany's first NHL superstar.  

But a couple of other flights of fancy occur to this native of Canada who calls Germany home: It seems a bit of an odd role reversal that as Draisaitl has been shining in The Great White North, a son of Edmonton, Alphonso Davies, has been making his mark in Munich. Now Canadians who never before had really followed the Bundesliga or even "soccer" for that matterare tuning in.  

Leading the way

In Canadian basketball, you often hear talk of the "Carter Effect." It refers to the arrival of the first big star at the Toronto Raptors, Vince Carter in 1998. It's thought that he inspired a generation of youth who, two decades later, have started to put Canada on the world basketball map, most notably by producing two consecutive first-overall NBA draft choices in Anthony Bennett (2013) and Andrew Wiggins (2014). 

Even before Leon Draisaitl won the Art Ross, the Hart and the Lindsay, at least one German player (Tim Stützle) had been projected to go in the top 3 of the NHL entry draft on October 6. So maybe German hockey was already on the right path to begin with 

Still such homegrown star power in the sport can't hurt. And if you have any doubt about what sort of company he has elevated himself into, consider this; all but three of the 56 previous winners of the NHL's award for most valuable player to his team (Hart) have gone on to be elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, the highest honor an NHL player can receive 

That's an honor, if it comes, for a much later date. And while you don't have to win the Stanley Cup to get there, the culture of hockey players means that there are always, fairly or not, question marks about the greats of the game who never do. Still just 24, Leon Draisatil knows that. So despite his NHL trophy hat trick, he still has a bit of unfinished business to take care of.

  • Marcel Kurth, Leon Draisaitl and Dominik Kahun lifting the DNL trophy (picture-alliance/Citypress 24)

    Leon Draisaitl: From German prodigy to NHL top scorer

    Rising star

    Born in Cologne, Leon Draisaitl (middle) played in the youth ranks of the Kölner Haie German hockey team, for which his father, Peter, played in the 1990s. He moved to the Jungadler Mannheim development team in 2009 and spent three seasons there before moving to North America in 2012. In his finals season in 2011-12, helped the Jungadler win the German Developmental League (DNL).

  • Peter Draisaitl (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Leon Draisaitl: From German prodigy to NHL top scorer

    Hockey in his blood

    Peter Draisaitl (right), Leon's father, was a professional hockey player in Germany for nearly two decades. He also made 146 appearances for the West German (later German) national team, partaking in the 1988, 1992 and 1998 Winter Olympic Games. He also had an 18-year coaching career, last coaching the Kölner Haie from 2016 to 2019.

  • Leon Draisaitl with the Prince Albert Raiders (Imago Images/L. MacDougal)

    Leon Draisaitl: From German prodigy to NHL top scorer

    Move to Canada

    In 2012 at the age of 16, Draisaitl took his talents to North America, joining the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Canada Hockey league (WHL). He scored 59 goals and 114 assists in two seasons with the Raiders. During his second season in 2013-14, Draisaitl participated in the the Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects Game.

  • Leon Draisaitl as a member of the Kelowna Rockets (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Boissinot)

    Leon Draisaitl: From German prodigy to NHL top scorer

    Drafted by Edmonton

    In the 2014 NHL draft, the Edmonton Oilers used the third overall pick to draft Draisaitl (right), then 18 years old. The German forward then spent the next two years playing for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Canada Hockey League (WHL) and the Bakersfield Condors of the developmental American Hockey League (AHL).

  • Leon Draisaitl (picture-alliance/dpa/The Canadian Press/Jason Franson)

    Leon Draisaitl: From German prodigy to NHL top scorer

    Edmonton debut

    Draisaitl made his debut with the Edmonton Oilers on October 9, 2014. He registered his first point less than a week later, assisting Mark Fayne in a 7-4 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. He would also score his first goal by the end of the month, a back-handed shot into the back of then net in 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

  • Leon Draisaitl (picture-alliance/dpa//Cal Sport Media/D. Lee)

    Leon Draisaitl: From German prodigy to NHL top scorer

    Big extension

    By age 20, Draisaitl was already a regular for Edmonton. He recorded 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists) for the Oilers in 2015-16, and followed that up with a 29-goal, 48-assist campaign in 2016-17. His quick rise to stardom earned him an eight-year contract extension with an average annual salary of $8.5 million (€7.7 million), which made him the highest paid German hockey player ever.

  • Leon Draisaitl (picture-alliance/dpa/Thomas Eisenhuth)

    Leon Draisaitl: From German prodigy to NHL top scorer

    Germany career

    Like his father before him, Draisaitl worn German colors on the international ice. He skated for Germany at five of the last six Ice Hockey World Championships. However, he was not part of the Germany team that earned the silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang as the NHL did not make its players available for the tournament.

  • Leon Draisaitl at the NHL All-Star Game (Imago/Icon SMI)

    Leon Draisaitl: From German prodigy to NHL top scorer

    NHL All-Star

    In January 2019, Draisaitl was selected to his first NHL All-Star Game, representing the Pacific division with fellow Edmonton Oiler Connor McDavid. His side lost to the Central Division 10-4, but he did win the Perfect Passer skills challenge.

  • Leon Draisaitl (Imago Images/Icon SMI/C. Comeau)

    Leon Draisaitl: From German prodigy to NHL top scorer

    Top of the pile

    Leon Draisaitl scored 43 goals and added 67 assists for 110 points in 71 games – the most of any player in the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 season. No German previously has won a scoring title in any of the major sports in North America. With the regular season cut short, this year's Stanley Cup playoffs are to be expanded from 16 to 24 teams.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


  

Leon Draisaitl: NHL star made in Germany

Leon Draisaitl is clearly the most talented ice hockey player that Germany has ever produced. At just 24, Draisaitl has established himself as one of the top players in the world's best league.  

